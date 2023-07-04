"We wanted to be as fair as possible for the fans" - Senior NASCAR executive speaks on shortening of the Chicago City Street Race

The inaugural Chicago City Street Race was filled with almost every possible hurdle NASCAR would've wanted to avoid before it went live. There was backlash from the city's officials, incliment weather threatning to play spoilsport and skecticism from drivers and fans.

However, the Grant Park 220 managed to defy all the odds on Sunday.

The first-ever stock car race on city streets was appreciated by the fans and drivers just after they drove on the street circuit in qualifying. However, the Xfinity Series race on Saturday set the precedent for Sunday with a shortened race, while the threat of rain also loomed over Windy City.

Showers did delay the start of the Grant Park 220, along with NASCAR having to shorten the race by 25 laps in order to stop drivers racing into the dark. An already delayed start and several caution flags would have meant the drivers would have needed headlights rather than just stickers to complete the original 100 laps.

In his post-race press conference, NASCAR Chief Operating Officer Steve O’Donnell explained the thinking behind the decision to cut 25 laps from the race. He said:

"At the time we waited as long as possible to see if we can get all 100 laps in. When we knew that wasn't possible, we waited, we closed pit road. Wanted to make sure everybody knew what the race distance was going to be.

"I think we are more than comfortable with the way the decision was made. We wanted to be as fair as possible for the fans."

Christopher Bell elaborates on how NASCAR's decision affected his race in Chicago

Several drivers who did not pit before NASCAR's announcement of the race being shortened were left unhappy as the decision changed the outcome of their races.

Cup Series driver Christopher Bell was one of the few drivers to not pit before the Grant Park 220 was shortened from 100 to 75 laps. It effectively mitigated any advantage he and his team were seeking by running long into the race.

In a post-race interview, the #20 Toyota Camry TRD driver elaborated on the effect it had on his race:

"When you're racing to lap 100, you can't pit that early and make it on fuel. I don't know if the guys that pitted were jsut trying to add a stop or if they were gambling on it going dark and it worked out for them."

NASCAR heads to a more traditional Atlanta Motor Speedway next weekend for the Quaker State 400.

