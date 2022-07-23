"We will do just fine without your support" - When Tyler Reddick spoke up against former US president Donald Trump in Bubba Wallace Jr.'s defense

Richard Childress Racing driver Tyler Reddick was a hot topic a few weeks ago when he won his first Cup race on July 3, 2022, at Road America. The day before, RCR announced that Reddick would be returning to the organization in 2023 and one week later, the #8 Chevrolet driver made the surprising announcement that he would be leaving RCR in 2024 for 23XI Racing in a multi-year deal.

It will be interesting to see if Reddick will have a third car or if he will be replacing one of the current drivers in Kurt Busch and Bubba Wallace Jr. Reddick and Wallace Jr., however, are likely to be the pair for years to come. If they teamed together, then it wouldn't be the first time these two-star drivers have worked together.

Reddick came out in support of Wallace Jr. in 2020 when former president Donald Trump tweeted that the 23XI Racing driver should apologize for lying about a noose-like rope found in his garage and branding it a hoax.

At the time, Kwik Trip 250 winner Reddick was in his first season with the RCR team. In defense of his fellow driver, he responded to the president’s tweet and wrote:

“We don’t need an apology. We did what was right and we will do just fine without your support.”

Although Reddick later deleted the tweet, his coming out in support of the only black driver in the NASCAR Cup Series was noticed and appreciated by everyone.

Tyler Reddick's finishes in previous 2022 NASCAR Cup Series races

Tyler Reddick joined Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series after winning back-to-back Xfinity Series championships in 2018 and 2019. In his third season with the team, the driver of #8 Chevrolet has had a topsy-turvy season so far despite earning a playoff spot.

In the season-opening Daytona 500, the 26-year-old had a disappointing performance and finished P35. His best performance came two weeks ago at Road America when he held off Chase Elliott to capture his first Cup Series victory.

Following his maiden win, he had a subpar performance in the next two races. With 474 points from 20 Cup races so far, Reddick stands 16th in the Cup Series standings.

With six races left in the regular season, Tyler Reddick will look to make a comeback at Pocono Raceway, which starts on Sunday, July 24 at 3 pm ET. Meanwhile, the California-born driver will be eyeing finishing higher in the points table standings with a couple of victories.

