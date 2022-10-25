What is the 60-year-old NASCAR record that Kyle Larson might add to with his Homestead-Miami win?

Bouncing back from being involved in controversy last weekend, Kyle Larson managed to prove his worth in the NASCAR Cup Series once again by taking a trip to Victory Lane at Homestead-Miami Speedway last Sunday. The reigning champion of the highest echelon of stock car racing managed to dominate during the 400-mile-long race at the 1.5-mile-long oval in Florida, claiming the checkered flag in P1 at a track that he describes as one of his best.

Dixie Vodka 400 saw the Hendrick Motorsports driver win the first two stages of the event, running the top groove of the track better than any other driver out there. The final stage saw Larson pull a lead over AJ Allmendinger and Ross Chastain, who battled for P2 to secure his first win at Homestead-Miami.

NBC Sports @NBCSports



He was THIS CLOSE to the wall ALL DAY LONG.



: @NASCAR Kyle Larson dominated Sunday’s race at @HomesteadMiami He was THIS CLOSE to the wall ALL DAY LONG. Kyle Larson dominated Sunday’s race at @HomesteadMiami.He was THIS CLOSE to the wall ALL DAY LONG. 👀 🎥: @NASCAR https://t.co/cfmysdLe9V

Having been knocked out of contention for this year's drivers' championship title, Kyle Larson is focused on claiming the owner's title for his Hendrick Motorsports team, which is still a possibility given his win last weekend. The championship decider in Phoenix next month holds an opportunity for Larson to claim a split championship title for his team. This is a feat that has not been achieved in the modern day and age of the sport, especially with the current playoff-style format. The last time a different driver and team won their respective titles was way back in 1963.

Nate Ryan @nateryan There have been two instances of split driver/team championships in Cup:



In 1963, Joe Weatherly won the driver title (drove for nine teams), and Wood Brothers Racing won the team title.



In 1954, Lee Petty won the driver title (with two teams). Herb Thomas won the owner title. There have been two instances of split driver/team championships in Cup:In 1963, Joe Weatherly won the driver title (drove for nine teams), and Wood Brothers Racing won the team title.In 1954, Lee Petty won the driver title (with two teams). Herb Thomas won the owner title.

Joe Weatherley was seen claiming the drivers' championship whereas Wood Brother Racing took the owners' crown in 1963. Kyle Larson might be adding his name to the list this year if he manages to do the same this season.

Kyle Larson says winning owners' championship title 'better' than claiming drivers' championship

In light of a dominant performance in last weekend's Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Kyle Larson is as eager as ever to clinch the owner's championship title for Hendrick Motorsports.

The #5 hendrickcars.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver, who was eliminated from competing for a repeat of his successful driver's championship campaign in 2021, elaborated on how a result that honors the whole team, instead of just the driver, might be better this year. He said:

“I view myself as, if I say we were to win Phoenix, like my name isn’t going to be on the championship, but having our team be the champion I think is honestly better than, like I would hate to be in Ryan Blaney’s position, I think he’s the one that’s only in on driver, not owner. I would hate to be in his position, and say he wins the championship and he is credited with a championship but not his team. If I was to have it one way or the other, I would rather be out on my end and be able to celebrate the team championship.”

Watch Kyle Larson take on the competition while playoff contenders battle for a Championship 4 spot next weekend at Martinsville Speedway.

Poll : 0 votes