What is the American Cornhole League? Who are the NASCAR drivers participating in ‘Cornhole For A Cause’ event?

The American Cornhole League(ACL) has teamed up with four NASCAR drivers for the 'Cornhole for a Cause' event at Richmond, Virginia. The 4th of July event pairs up each driver with pros from the division during ACL's final stop before the 2025 world championships. The matchups will benefit charities of the driver's choosing.

The NASCAR drivers chosen to compete are Front Row Motorsports' Zane Smith and Noah Gragson, followed by Austin Cindric from Hendrick Motorsports and Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain. Smith plays on behalf of City of Refuge in Atlanta, Gragson competes with High Fives Foundation, Cindric accounts for Paralyzed Veterans of America, and Chastain represents his own charity, Protect Your Melon.

On Thursday, July 3, Stacey Moore, Commissioner and Founder of the American Cornhole League, spoke about the collaboration and said:

“We’re thrilled to bring together some of the biggest names in NASCAR with our top cornhole pros for another unforgettable ‘Cornhole For A Cause’ event. “It’s an incredible opportunity to showcase the fun, accessibility, and heart of our sport while giving back to organizations that are making a real impact. Events like this highlight what the ACL is all about – community, competition, and purpose.”

Alongside the charity event, ACL also hosts the final two rounds of the Pro Singles and Pro Doubles divisions. The top four contestants from each category will advance to the World Championships, where they'll compete for a $50,000 prize.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. backs up NASCAR's $1M In-Season Challenge

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently gave his stamp of approval for NASCAR's newly introduced In-Season Challenge, a bracket-style tournament culminating in a $1M payout. He stressed the winnings and explained how it's 'life-changing' for many drivers.

“I'm not asking everybody to embrace the bracket, but it is going to be fun. I hope NASCAR continues to do it. It's a million bucks, which is a lot of money. It's life-changing for a lot of drivers in the field,” he said via Youtub e/Dale Jr Download [54:35 onwards].

“A guy like Denny Hamlin or somebody like that might not feel it, (but) it's still a cool prize. For most of the drivers, it's a big deal,” he added.

Last weekend's Quaker State 400 marked an eventful Round 1 of the In-Season Challenge. Denny Hamlin fell victim to Echopark Speedway's pack racing, triggering a multi-car wreck that took out almost half the field. The resulting chaos caused multiple contenders to DNF and drop out of their respective brackets, leaving many unsuspecting rivals to advance to the second round.

One of them was Ty Dillon, who secured an eighth-place finish and beat out Hamlin. He reflected on the win and took a lighthearted jab at the JGR driver's signature catchphrase.

