“What could have been”: Fans react as NASCAR remembers Davey Allison on his death anniversary

Fans remembered one of NASCAR’s brightest stars who passed on way ahead of his time. Davey Allison was an American NASCAR driver well known for driving the No. 28 Texaco-Havoline Ford for Robert Yates Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Allison was born in 1961 and grew up in Alabama as a member of the well-known "Alabama Gang", a group of NASCAR legends. Sadly, his life and career ended in a helicopter crash on July 13, 1993, just days after he turned 32. His passing resonated throughout the NASCAR community as a sense of immense loss was experienced by those who remembered him for his driving and importance to the sport.

Davey Allison's legacy lives on through his induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame. NASCAR Classics shared a post of remembrance:

"Today and every day, we remember Davey Allison who passed away on this date in 1993."

One fan wrote in the comments section:

"What could have been. Davey was NASCAR's little brother, loved by many. In the 92 season he faced a lot. Terrible crash at Pocono, his brother killed at Michigan, and wrecked out of a possible championship at Atlanta. Through it all he was gracious in triumph and defeat."

Another said:

"I wish I got to watch him race. He seemed like a real classy and talented driver. It would have been cool to see Davey and Alan Kulwicki battle for championships in the 90’s with Jeff, Dale, Mark, Rusty, etc."

Meanwhile, one fan penned, "I miss Davey. What could have been…"

Another fan said, "Darn it Davie if you'd only had a helmet on. Also we hate helicopters. Miss this guy. One of the great NASCAR drivers."

Allison won five events in 1991 and finished third in the Winston Cup points standings, proving he was a contender for the championship. The next season, while suffering from serious injuries sustained from a crash at Pocono and the tragic loss of his younger brother Clifford, Allison portrayed an ability to compete at the highest level and demonstrated a commitment to the sport.

When Bobby Allison talked about son Davey after historic 1988 NASCAR Daytona 500

The 1988 Daytona 500 was a historic and emotional race for the Allison family, marking Bobby Allison’s final career win and a rare father-son 1-2 finish in the NASCAR Cup Series. Bobby made a decisive pass on Darrell Waltrip with 18 laps to go, while his son Davey played a crucial role in drafting and fending off competitors.

After the race, Bobby described Davey as a “real competitive pain” on the track, acknowledging his son’s speed and threat as a driver.

“But there’s a third thing that comes with Davey: He’s a real competitive pain. He’s really fast in the car and a big threat.” (via NASCAR.com)

This race was also significant as it was the first Daytona 500 run under the newly introduced restrictor plate rules, implemented after Bobby’s terrifying airborne crash at Talladega in 1987. The restrictor plates reduced speeds and emphasized drafting, which was evident in the close competition between Bobby and Davey.

