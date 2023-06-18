“What a bi**h. Yeah, that’s right”: Hailie Deegan’s father didn’t hold back as he slams NASCAR driver for last race’s incident

Driving the #13 Ford F-150 for ThorSport Racing, Hailie Deegan had a mediocre performance in the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season so far despite a couple of solid finishes. However, Deegan is currently one of the most potential female drivers in the series. She is working on her racing skills that are required in Truck Series while eyeing a seat in NASCAR’s second-tier series.

Just like the previous season, this season as well the aggression shown by the opponent team’s drivers to Deegan pushed her back in the series.

In the last Truck race at World Wide Technology Raceway, Deegan’s good run was cut short by Nick Sanchez. Both the #2 and #13 drivers were involved in a three wide battle between turns two and three. However, Sanchez bumped Deegan’s car, sending the #13 car into the wall. The push damaged the truck and ended her day early.

It seemed like the crash could have been avoided easily as Michael Waltrip, who was calling the race said from the FOX booth:

“Totally avoidable. You can’t just run over someone.”

After the race Hailie Deegan posted the video of her crash on her official Instagram account with a caption which reads:

“Had a good day going till we got junked.”

However, her father and former Freestyle Motocross champion Brian Deegan didn’t take the incident lightly.

He commented:

“Truck series is a joke.”

According to the reports from NASCAR Nation.com, he also wrote more about the crash, which were now deleted.

He wrote:

“What a bitch. Yeah, that’s right. He knew what he was doing. And shouldn’t get away with it. I’m so over seeing these clowns take you out.”

In protection for NASCAR drivers, Daddy Deegan said:

“Something needs to happen. And NASCAR needs to pull their head out and use the black flag to protect the drivers and equipment.”

Nick Sanchez apologizes to Hailie Deegan for the WWT Raceway crash

Nick Sanchez admits his mistake and apologized to Hailie Deegan for the crash, saying he pushed and bumped her.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Nick Sanchez was a little disappointed in his eighth-place finish and he apologizes for the wreck with Hailie Deegan. Nick Sanchez was a little disappointed in his eighth-place finish and he apologizes for the wreck with Hailie Deegan. https://t.co/a1EgC5mz4s

Speaking to Bob Pockrass about the incident after the race, Sanchez said:

“It’s unfortunate, to tear up a truck, especially her. Just racing hard, trying to get momentum. Pushed her back bumper off turn two and three. Just trying to get clear of the two on my inside. Just racing so close, I hit her. No two ways around it. Unfortunate, sucks that it happened. My apologies,”

The NASCAR Truck Series resumes next Friday (June 23) at Nashville Superspeedway.

