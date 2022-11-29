23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace Jr. has successfully managed to become one of the most recognizable faces in the NASCAR Cup Series. The Mobile, Alabama native is known for wearing his heart on his sleeve while on and off the track, along with fiery performances from the junior years of his career. This makes him the one to look out for in the sport's highest echelon.

The 2010 K&N Rookie of the Year, Wallace Jr. made his debut in the Cup Series in 2017 with Richard Petty Motorsports, with 2018 being his first full-time season. After having a somewhat rocky year after his results dwindled in the second part of the season, he was regarded as just another rookie driver finding his feet in the big leagues.

Bubba Wallace Jr., however, did not stick around at Richard Petty Motorsports for too long as the 2021 season of the sport saw him switch to a drive at 23XI Racing. The brainchild of current Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin and basketball legend Michael Jordan, 23XI Racing hoped to bring a fresh new outlook to the sport going forward.

The 2022 season saw Wallace Jr. clinch his second victory in the sport after his first win at the rain-affected Talladega Superspeedway in 2021. The Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway saw the 29-year-old drive the #45 Toyota Camry TRD into Victory Lane, making it the sole car to have won with two different drivers on the same track in the 2022 season.

What is Bubba Wallace Jr.'s real name?

In a rather scarcely known fact, Bubba Wallace Jr. is not the 23XI Racing driver's real name. Bubba is a nickname given to the 29-year-old by his mother during his childhood days, which stuck to the point of being confused as his real name.

Wallace Jr.'s real full name is William Darrell Wallace Jr., which he inherited from his father. Born out of an interracial marriage between William Darrell Wallace Sr. and Desiree Wallace, the 23XI Racing driver is the sole African-American to compete in the highest echelon of stock car racing. Wallace Sr. is the owner of an industrial cleaning company, while Desiree is a social worker.

The Mobile, Alabama native's relationships within his family have also been visited by the popular Netflix docuseries Race: Bubba Wallace, which features the #23 Toyota Camry TRD driver and his struggles in the sport as well as his personal life.

