What kind of car does Chase Elliott drive?

Chase Elliott, a Hendrick Motorsports driver and one of the most recognizable faces on the track in the NASCAR Cup Series, is rarely kept out of the discussion of winning a road course race. The 2020 Cup Series champion has made a name for himself alongside drivers like A.J. Allmendinger and Michael McDowell for being one of the best at turning right as well as left in the sport.

Elliott has managed to visit Victory Lane three times this season, which seals his spot in the upcoming playoffs. However, the Dawsonville, Georgia native's performance at last weekend's Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International gave his critics something to talk about. The race saw Elliott lose the lead in the 90-lap-long race during the final restart after arguably having the fastest car on track.

Chase Elliott drove his #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 sponsored by Kelley Blue Book during the race, a car fielded by Hendricks Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick in the Cup Series. Mr. Hendrick also fields three other cars under his team in the sport, and has built a reputation as one of the frontrunners at the track. The #9 car is mostly seen adorned with NAPA Auto Parts colors, however, the penultimate race saw it sponsored by Kelley Blue Book.

The Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 boasts a 5.8 liter fuel-injected V8 engine, propelling the 3500lbs car to a top speed of 215mph. Acceleration from 0 to 60mph can be dispatched in under three seconds, courtesy of the 670HP unit. As with all the seventh generation race cars from different manufacturers, Chevy has also reworked the car's aerodynamics, along with large 18-inch wheels and tires amongst a host of other upgrades.

With 17 Cup Series wins and 132 top-ten finishes to his name, it is safe to say Chase Elliott probably had the fastest machinery last Sunday, just like it has been for most of his tenure in the highest echelon of stock car racing.

Which road car does Chase Elliott drive?

NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott's son Chase Elliott and his team, Hendrick Motorsports, are affiliated with Chevrolet out of the three most prominent manufacturers in the sport. Thus, the Dawsonville, Georgia native is known to have a 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE and a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado in his personal garage.

Both the offerings from Chevy hold their own in the modern car industry, with the Camaro being a special track-focussed variant of the popular muscle/sports car. Silverado is the pick-up truck of choice for many roles, which includes serving as a family car, trailer hauler or work truck at a job site.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anmol Gandhi