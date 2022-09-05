What car does Hailie Deegan drive?

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan has been a well-known driver in the stock car racing fraternity ever since the 21-year-old's debut in 2021. Deegan, who made her debut in the junior NASCAR series with David Gilliland Racing, drives the #1 Ford F1-150 for the Mooresville, North Carolina-based racing outfit.

The Temecula, California native has emerged as a pioneer in the sport in terms of introducing racing to a newer, younger generation who otherwise would not have had an interest in NASCAR. Being the only female driver in the series as of now, Deegan also holds her weight in gold in an industry otherwise dominated by the opposite sex. The daughter of prominent motocross rider and off-road racer Brian Deegan, Hailie's childhood was surrounded by motorsport and competitive driving alongside her two younger siblings in the family.

Deegan was introduced to racing on 4 wheels after participating in the ARCA Menards and K&N Pro Series before she stepped up to the Camping World Truck Series in 2021. Like her father, she used to ride dirt bikes as a child. She made the switch to four wheels as she started serving as a development driver for Toyota, before switching over to Ford's program to make her debut for David Gilliland.

Hailie Deegan was seen driving the #19 Toyota Camry for Bill McAnally Racing in the K&N Pro Series. She was later seen driving the #55 Toyota Camry for Venturini Motorsports in 2019.

Vincent Bruins 🧡 @VincentJBruins #NASCAR #Idaho208 Hailie Deegan wins the NAPA Auto Parts Idaho 208 at Meridian Speedway. It's her first K&N Pro Series career victory and the first by a woman in series history. Hailie Deegan wins the NAPA Auto Parts Idaho 208 at Meridian Speedway. It's her first K&N Pro Series career victory and the first by a woman in series history. 🏆 #NASCAR #Idaho208 https://t.co/Tb4KDkqad2

The ARCA Menards and K&N Pro Series cars consist of a 5.8-liter Pushrod V8 engine with an unrestricted power output of 650 HP. The engine is mated to a four-speed manual gearbox with the car weighing in at 3300 lbs.

Which road car does Hailie Deegan drive?

Hailie Deegan, being a young driver in the sport, is also very active on social media platforms as well as her own YouTube channel where she showcases more of what goes on in her life. She was seen driving a Ford Mustang GT350, which she tested as part of Ford's driver development program. Deegan liked the car so much that she ended up buying the white-colored muscle/sports car.

The car is a special track-focussed variant of the popular Ford Mustang sold all over the world, with a reworked suspension, a newer, more powerful engine, and gearbox amongst other changes. The car is often dubbed the Shelby GT350 owing to Ford's alliance with legendary tuner Carroll Shelby.

Edited by Anurag C