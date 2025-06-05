What does Carson Hocevar’s dad Scott Hocevar do for a living? All you need to know

Scott Hocevar, father of NASCAR driver Carson Hocevar, runs a collectibles business - Scott's Sports Cards, Coins & Jewelry, in Portage, Michigan. While Carson has already made a name for himself with his driving skills, long before he became a national name, it was his father who laid the foundation for his NASCAR journey.

The family-run store has been serving collectors and hobbyists in Southwest Michigan for three decades. The shop first opened in 1986 and then moved to Portage in 1992. Scott and his wife, Amy Hocevar have now expanded their store, specializing in gold, silver, rare coins, estate jewellery, and sports memorabilia.

In addition to retail sales, Carson's parents handle repairs, evaluations, and sourcing hard-to-find collectibles as one of the region's largest selections. Many of the employees are experts in niche areas, including vintage baseball cards, Civil War-era coinage, and rare wristwatches, making the store a community institution. And it was this business that laid the groundwork for Carson's rise in motorsports.

How did Scott Hocevar guide Carson Hocevar's path to NASCAR?

Carson Hocevar with his mother Amy Hocevar after winning the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 in Texas. Source: Getty

While Scott Hocevar built a thriving business off the track, he also laid the groundwork for Carson Hocevar's journey into racing. Scott bought Carson his first Quarter Midget and started taking him to test sessions. It snowballed into a coast-to-coast racing schedule, with Carson competing 48 weekends a year.

Scott also immersed himself in the racing scene. He served as a crew member for various local teams, including working with the late Bryan Clauson. These roles gave him valuable insight into the demands of the sport, which he would later apply as a team owner and mentor for Carson's move into late-model racing.

Perhaps most crucially, Scott's prior sponsorship to NASCAR veteran Johnny Benson Jr. opened the doors for his son. The connection led to Benson mentoring Carson as both a crew chief and driver coach during his debut season in the Outlaw Late Model division at Berlin Raceway.

Scott sponsored the team and helped build a small program around his son, ensuring he had professional guidance as he transitioned from karting to full-bodied stock cars. As Carson's NASCAR journey advanced, to the Truck Series, Scott took a step back publicly but remains an important figure in the background.

Carson Hocevar won the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of The Year award and currently drives full-time in the No. 77 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports. But, none of it would be possible without his father. The Hocevar father-son journey has since evolved into one of the more inspiring stories on the NASCAR circuit.

