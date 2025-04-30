What Chase Briscoe said about the unfair advantage of option tire in NASCAR

Chase Briscoe has shared his opinion on the option tire, which was used earlier this season at the Phoenix Raceway, and he's steadfastly against it. The driver believes that allowing the use of the option tire, whose purpose is to allow for better grip while dealing with the trade-off that it wears faster, will give struggling teams a chance to use it and gain stage points, while front-running teams have to save them for later. Briscoe also argues that if a caution flag is never waived, these slower cars on the better tires can potentially finish in the front or might even win.

Ad

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver, who coincidentally also scored his first-ever Cup Series win at the Phoenix Raceway in 2022 (with Stewart-Haas Racing), shared his thoughts on his X (formerly Twitter) account in response to a fan asking him for his take on the option tire.

"Personally I’m not a fan of the option tire because if you and your team bring a fast car that weekend it’s a disadvantage because you have to save them for the end. Where teams that are struggling that day can put them on get a ton of stage points and potentially get lucky if the caution never falls at the end and win or run up front because they can put them on way earlier and not worry about saving them like the front runners have to but if the slower cars put them on and the caution comes out and then everyone else puts theirs on then the slower cars just finish in the back like they were going to originally," Briscoe wrote.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The option tire was introduced at the NASCAR All-Star event at the North Wilkesboro Speedway last year, and then showed up for the summer race at the Phoenix Raceway as well, races where Chase Briscoe finished in seventh (All-Star Open) and ninth. At this year's Shriners Children's 500, the driver got caught in an incident early in the race, which led to the elimination of his #19 car from the competition.

Chase Briscoe reveals his most disliked track

Chase Briscoe (14) during the Toyota-Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway, June 6th, 2021- Source: Imagn

Continuing to answer fan questions on his X account, Chase Briscoe revealed that the track he doesn't like is the Sonoma Raceway, located in California. In his explanation regarding why he's not such a fan of the Road Course, Briscoe stated that he's always faced a struggle on the track.

Ad

"For whatever reason Sonoma has always been a struggle."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The last four times Briscoe was at the track, driving his #14 car for Stewart-Haas Racing, he was never able to crack a top 10 finish. From 2021 to 2024, he's crossed the line to take 17th, 13th, 29th, and 34th place finishes.

This year, Chase Briscoe will be in JGR's #19 car when the Cup Series heads to the Sonoma Raceway for the Toyota / Save Mart 350 on July 13.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Koyal Siddharth Koyal is an F1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with a background in Cinema & Media Studies. His academic journey, centered on crafting analytical essays and in-depth critiques, honed his writing skills and solidified his love for storytelling. Combining his expertise in writing with a lifelong passion for Formula 1, Siddharth brings insightful and engaging content to readers, blending analytical precision with a fan’s enthusiasm.



With four years of professional experience, Siddharth has worked in diverse roles, including as a Telephone Interviewer at York University and a Wholesale Trade Manager at Brands By Bravo. These experiences sharpened his skills in communication, research, and management, which he now leverages to craft compelling narratives about the world of motorsports.



Siddharth stays up-to-date on the latest developments in motorsports by following credible news sources, team press releases, and motorsport governing bodies. He also engages actively with the vibrant F1 community on platforms like Twitter, where drivers, teams, and fans drive dynamic conversations. A fan of Nico Hulkenberg, he draws inspiration from the driver's resilience and dependability, traits he seeks to emulate in his work.



Outside of writing, Siddharth is an avid film and TV enthusiast and enjoys playing video games. At Sportskeeda, he aims to be a trusted source for readers, delivering accurate and thought-provoking content about the ever-evolving world of motorsports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.