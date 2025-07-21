  • NASCAR
  • “What a damn joke”: Fans react as NASCAR adds new rule for Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing

By Mayank Shukla
Published Jul 21, 2025 21:55 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Qualifying - Source: Imagn
Michael Jordan at NASCAR: Cup Qualifying - Source: Imagn

NASCAR has established a new rule specifically concerning the matter relating to Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing and Ford Row Motorsports, who lost their Cup Series charters (for now) following a dispute they are involved in with the series. Fans have reacted to the news on X.

The rule, as shared by Bob Pockrass on X, states that NASCAR has the sole discretion to limit, or have a race with 40 entries, with the field based mostly on team owner points.

Essentially, this change offers protection for the Michael Jordan-owned 23XI as well as FRM, who are open entries with no charter that are now “open” entries. Consequently, they will also almost always make a race, as long as they are in good standing with owner points standings.

Trending

Also, NASCAR confirmed that up to six open teams (23XI and FRM numbers combined) will be eligible for starting grid positions again, based on highest owner points. Should more than 40 cars attempt to enter a race, entry selection among open teams will follow this points-based system rather than just qualifying speeds, addressing arguments in the lawsuit regarding the “harm” caused if these prominent teams were excluded from events due to lack of a charter.

Bob Pockrass reported the rule change on X:

"NASCAR added these rules today to the rule book, which would lock the 23XI and Front Row cars in the field as open cars."
One of the fans responded:

"What a damn joke this sports become"
Another fan said:

"Ahhh so we can just change rules in the middle of the season to help our court case! Nothing to see here at all."
Another fan penned, "NASCAR is trying SO HARD to do anything but admit they're wrong in this whole thing lmao."
Another penned a reference to "monopoly" that NASCAR is practicing, "And they’re trying to convince us they’re not a monopoly."

As the case moves toward a trial scheduled for December 2025, the court has not found enough “irreparable harm” to re-issue a restraining order in the teams’ favor but has acknowledged the potentially existential impact of charter loss for both organizations.

Michael Jordan’s 23XI and FRM make a bold shift as they opt to run as open NASCAR teams

Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports (FRM) have made a significant move in their ongoing legal struggle, opting to run as open teams—without guaranteed starting spots or revenue protection—for the upcoming Cup Series races at Dover and Indianapolis.

This shift comes after the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals revoked their preliminary injunction, which had previously allowed the teams to retain charter status amid their wider antitrust lawsuit.

“According to NASCAR filing today: Both 23XI and FRM have completed the paperwork to race as open teams at Dover and Indianapolis,” reported Bob Pockrass on X.

The Michael Jordan-owned 23XI and Front Row Motorsports (owned by Bob Jenkins) completed the necessary paperwork to compete as open entries, with their request for a new temporary restraining order denied, and no timeline set for a further court ruling on their preliminary injunction.

About the author
Mayank Shukla

Mayank Shukla

Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.

The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.

My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.

I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race.

Know More

