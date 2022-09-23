What is Daniel's Amigos? All about Daniel Suarez's initiative for his Latino NASCAR fans

Daniel Suarez punching a taco-shaped pinata after winning the Toyota/Save Mart 350 earlier this year has to be one of the many feel-good stories NASCAR fans have been treated to in 2022. Suarez made history in the world of stock car racing after he became the first Mexican driver to win the highest echelon in the sport, along with being the sole Latino on the field. Driving his #99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 fielded by Justin Marks for a trailblazing Trackhouse Racing team this year, Suarez has certainly managed to capture the Mexican fans' attention and give them a reason to watch NASCAR.

Drew Neyman @DrewNeyman



#NASCAR | #DanielsAmigos



I bet it’s so much fun to work at Trackhouse Racing. First Ross Chastain smashed a watermelon when he won now Daniel Suarez smashes a pinata. Gotta love it!

Ever since the Monterrey, Mexico native made his debut at the 2017 Daytona 500, he has impressed with his performances behind the wheel. As he went about finding his way into the sport, an idea struck in the now 30-year-old driver's head.

Aiming to build an inclusive community for the people of his country in the sport, Daniel Suarez came up with the concept of Daniel's Amigos. The idea was to introduce Latinos to the sport, helping them have a good time on the tracks, while showing support for their favorite driver.

Since 2018, the idea has gained traction, and what started as an effort aimed at Latinos is now welcoming anyone who wishes to support Suarez. After all, 'Amigos' is a way to address a friend in Spanish. Suarez spoke about the initiative as the sport headed into the first Round of 12 race of the 2022 playoffs season, and said:

“Daniel’s Amigos was just an idea. I always wanted to do something special for the Latinos, and was just trying to come up with ways to bring this community to the race track and give them a special, cool experience. After several conversations with Coca-Cola and NASCAR, we were able to make it happen in 2019 at Auto Club Speedway in California and it has just grown from here. It has taken a lot of work by Coca-Cola and NASCAR to make this happen, but I am super excited about it.”

Fans can be a part of Daniel's Amigos by signing up for the same on Daniel Suarez's official website, danielsuarezracing.com.

Daniel Suarez to run a new paint scheme at 2022 NASCAR AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500

Trackhouse racing driver Daniel Suarez is all set to kick off the Round of 12 in the playoffs with a new paint scheme on his #99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

The new livery has Minute Maid Aguas Frescas as the primary sponsor on the #99. Aguas Frescas is a range of popular fruit-based drinks by The Coca-Cola Company under the Minute Maid sub-brand and sold primarily in Mexico.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far