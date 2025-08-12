“What the f*ck kind of advanced tech is on that car”: Martin Truex Jr.’s title winning crew chief fires back at Kyle Petty’s NextGen verdict

Martin Truex Jr.'s former crew chief Cole Pearn didn't mince words about Kyle Petty's defense of the Next Gen car. Petty addressed criticisms of the current package and claimed that that car 'jumped leap years ahead,' a notion Pearn seems to disagree with.The Next Gen package has had it's fair share of detractors. With the car's aerodynamics suffering under dirty air, drivers and fans alike complained about the lack of passing. The issue was no more evident than at the recently concluded Go Bowling at The Glen, where minimal overtaking happened in the opening green flag stint under equal tires. When Shane Van Gisbergen was in the lead during the final stages, he hung back just enough to dirty William Byron's air and force him to burn off his tires, making it possible for SVG to finish over 11 seconds ahead.However, Petty believes the current machinery is what's needed to push the sport forward.&quot;People complained in the 70s when they went to tubular chassis. They complained when we went the radial tires, they've complained all along as the progression of the cars,&quot; he said via X/PRN.&quot;We were still racing cars with carburetors when you couldn't go to your local auto part store and buy carburetor. It was an antiquated car that we were racing and people seem to want to have that antiquated car. This car jumped leap years ahead. We have to adjust to it. This is the racing we have, embrace it, enjoy it,&quot; he added.Cole Pearn took offense to Petty's take and had this to say:&quot;What the f**k kind of advanced tech is on that car, it’s like 600 pounds heavier. Gimme a V8 supercar that won’t bend in half in the corners at Dover is all they ordered and then said it’s ok to take the body off to change the fuel cell.&quot;In line with Pearn's take, certain aspects of the Next Gen package mark a step back in terms of durability and precision. An example is the switch to a throttle cable instead of a rod, which can compromise reliability and pedal response.Pearn served as Martin Truex Jr.'s crew chief from 2015 to 2019, during which the duo bagged 24 Cup Series wins and the 2017 title. They last worked together during the 2025 Daytona 500, but the venture ended in a DNF 71 laps into the race.Martin Truex Jr. launches private jet companyMartin Truex Jr. has largely remained outside the NASCAR spotlight but has recently taken to a new venture with a lifesaving mission. The former Cup Series champion has launched MTJ Aviation, a charter flight company that supports medical travel for transplant centers across the US.&quot;I decided to launch a private aviation charter company because of our experience flying to NASCAR races every weekend over the last decade... MTJ Aviation offers a refreshing alternative... we simply fly you from point A to point B, safely at a reasonable cost,&quot; Martin Truex Jr. said in a statement on the company website.Martin Truex Jr. hung up his racing gloves after the 2024 Cup Series season. He also operates the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation, a charitable organization that supports children and families battling cancer. Kyle Larson recently donated his foundation's yearly grant to MTJF's fundraising event, Catwalk for a Cause.