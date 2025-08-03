“What he's doing is fu**ing looking backwards”: Ryan Blaney infuriated with Chase Briscoe on team radio

Ryan Blaney blasted Chase Briscoe on the radio after being told they were running on the same line, which was the fastest around Iowa Speedway. He was frustrated with Briscoe for presumably focusing on blocking him instead of driving for speed.

On lap 117 of the Iowa Corn 350, Blaney, 31, was running behind Briscoe, who had been leading since the pit stop at the end of stage one. That's when he aired his frustration while being about two car lengths behind the #19 Joe Gibbs Racing driver.

NASCAR Insider Matt Weaver caught Ryan Blaney's radio message to the #12 Team Penske team before sharing it on X.

“‘What he's doing is fu**ing looking backwards." Ryan Blaney after being told that he and Briscoe are running the same line; the fastest line. 117/350,” Weaver wrote.

Ryan Blaney started the Iowa Corn 350 in sixth, with Chase Briscoe entering the race with his second consecutive pole position (including from the Brickyard 400 last week). They were battling for the lead at the 0.875-mile Iowa oval along with Brad Keselowski and Team Penske teammate Austin Cindric.

Both Blaney and Briscoe are bound for the playoffs after each won a race this year. The #12 Ford driver won the race at Nashville Speedway, while the #19 Toyota driver accomplished the feat at Pocono Raceway.

Ryan Blaney drives the #12 Ford Mustang for Team Penske - Source: Imagn

Blaney currently has one win, seven top-5s, and 10 top-10s. He ranks seventh in the standings and is 110 points behind the top-seeded Chase Elliott. The regular season only has four races left (including the Iowa Corn 350) before the playoffs begin.

“Pit road here is where it gets treacherous”: Ryan Blaney on the narrow pit road at Indianapolis

Last week, Ryan Blaney shared his perspective on the pit road at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The 31-year-old said the pit road was so narrow that NASCAR crew chiefs pick the box at the end to avoid running into other teams.

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion explained (via a press release):

“Pit road here is where it gets treacherous. It's just so narrow. I wouldn't say that the boxes are that long, but it's the narrowest pit road.”

“I think that’s why you see a lot of crew chiefs pick down at the end. We picked way down there at 21, and my rear carrier, Zach (Price), got hit, and he got hurt. I think that's just the danger of it, and why a lot of guys try to pick down there so you're not merging when cars are still coming into pit road. So that's the biggest challenge,” he added.

For the uninitiated, the team with the best qualifying effort gets to choose which pit box they want for the race. Some teams negotiate with each other, depending on their pit strategies.

After the 2025 Brickyard 500, Blaney finished in seventh place after leading the race for 14 laps. Bubba Wallace, meanwhile, won around the 2.5-mile oval to snap a 100-race winless streak. Kyle Larson came home in second ahead of Denny Hamlin.

