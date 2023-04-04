“What a fu***** nightmare” - NASCAR fans react to unbelievable radio exchange between Martin Truex Jr and JGR

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond ended on a bad note for Martin Truex Jr. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver was in the lead group for the majority of the race but lost out on a top-10 finish in the final stage.

Having led 56 laps in the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway, Truex Jr. was a contender for the victory. However, poor tire management in the race cost him a potential victory as he finished the race in 11th position.

The final caution, brought out on Lap 372 by Tyler Reddick's spin, triggered all the contenders to pit. When everyone emerged out of the pits with fresh tires, the #19 of Truex Jr. had scuffed tires. This handicapped the Toyota driver in the final few laps as he dropped down the order.

After the race was over, Truex Jr. and his crew chief James Small had a ridiculous exchange over the team radio, where the latter tried to explain that putting on scuffed tires was a bad decision.

NASCAR @NASCAR Tough finish for Team Truex Jr. Tough finish for Team Truex Jr. https://t.co/Bae168JbH4

The JGR driver exclaimed:

"What a (expletive) nightmare!"

Small apologized over the radio after the checkered flag and explained why he did not inform Truex Jr. that he was on scuffed tires until after the race concluded.

"We had (expletive) scuffed tires on there because we hosed ourselves taking that set (of tires) in Stage 1, So we were (expletive) regardless. Sorry. We (expletive) up."

Initially, Truex Jr. was unable to comprehend what his crew chief said, but upon further explanation, he vented out his frustration as he replied:

"You didn’t tell me you put scuffs on, so I didn’t know what the (expletive) was wrong, okay.....Jesus."

The radio interaction attracted the attention of NASCAR fans, with most of them blaming the team for losing out on a potential victory. Here are a few reactions:

Masyn @Motorsport_Fan3 @NASCAR How are you gonna put on your only set of tires, which are OLD on the car and NOT tell the driver when eveyone else had on new tires? @NASCAR How are you gonna put on your only set of tires, which are OLD on the car and NOT tell the driver when eveyone else had on new tires?

Jake Alcorn @Alcorn94 @NASCAR His communication with Truex always seems to be adding fuel to the fire rather than try to encourage and pump him up and in this case just lacking basic information to tell the driver… @NASCAR His communication with Truex always seems to be adding fuel to the fire rather than try to encourage and pump him up and in this case just lacking basic information to tell the driver…

James kilpatrick @Jameski34319177 @NASCAR He didn’t tell his driver that he was running scuffs when everyone else had new tires on? That’s wild to me @NASCAR He didn’t tell his driver that he was running scuffs when everyone else had new tires on? That’s wild to me

Scott McNew @ScottMcNew4 @NASCAR Been saying for a while that James Small needs to go @NASCAR Been saying for a while that James Small needs to go

Tylnorton @TyNaughton @NASCAR He needs a new crew chief. That's literally no excuse. @NASCAR He needs a new crew chief. That's literally no excuse.

Some fans argued that Cole Pearn, who previously worked with Truex Jr., should replace James Small.

Martin Truex Jr. extends his winless drought in NASCAR Cup Series

Martin Truex Jr.'s last points-paying win in the NASCAR Cup Series came in 2021 at Richmond, and since then he has been in a winless drought of 51 races. He could have ended his streak in Richmond if the team had made the right calls.

James Small has been with Truex Jr. as a crew chief since 2020, scoring five victories with the #19 team. After winning four races in the 2021 season, the team has struggled since, missing the playoffs the previous season finishing 17th in NASCAR's championship standings.

After Sunday's race, the poor communication between the crew chief and the driver raised many questions as the pairing has failed to deliver results since the 2022 season.

After a disappointing end to the race, Joe Gibbs Racing is set to review the dire state of the team.

Poll : 0 votes