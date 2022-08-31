What is Hailie Deegan's best finish?

The driver of the #1 Ford F-150 for David Gilliland Racing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Hailie Deegan, has made a solid name for herself in an otherwise world dominated by the opposite sex. Motorsport as a phenomenon has always been run and surrounded by men ever since the first motor race of any kind took place. Deegan is one of the few pioneers in terms of American motorsports trying to break this mold.

The Temecula, California native has been with the Mooresville, North Carolina-based racing outfit full-time since 2021, with the current season being her second in the sport. The daughter of prominent off-road racer and motocross rider Brian Deegan, Hailie is the eldest of three siblings in the Deegan household. The 21-year-old used to ride dirtbikes in her childhood before she made the jump into stock car racing. The ARCA Menards Series and the K&N Pro Series served as Deegan's first introduction to the sport.

Working as a Toyota development driver at the time, Hailie Deegan decided to jump camp on Ford's development program, which opened up opportunities at David Gilliland Racing to make her debut in the Truck Series. Belonging to a family that has always been surrounded by engines and shares a competitive edge in whatever they do, Hailie was quick to adapt to the new cars.

Deegan, however, has struggled somewhat to find results in the 2022 season, with her best finish of the year being a P10 finish at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

So what is Hailie Deegan's best finishing position?

Hailie Deegan managed to clinch her best-ever result in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in her first full-time season with David Gilliland Racing. The #1 Ford F-150 driver drove to a P7 finish last year at the World Wide Technology Raceway. The 21-year-old is yet to make a trip to Victory Lane in the sport.

Deegan has also been lagging behind her teammate in DGR, Taylor Gray, who has outperformed her for most of the current season. The Temecula, California native's finishing statistics have also taken a hit due to her performances.

The DGR driver has an average starting position of 21.00 this year, compared to last year's 17.96. Her average finishing position is also down from 2021, standing at 23.28 down from 20.91. The final race of the regular Truck Series season at Richmond Raceway saw her finish in P26.

Edited by Anurag C