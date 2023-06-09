What happened to Noah Gragson and who will replace him at Sonoma Raceway?

Last weekend's NASCAR Cup Series appearance for Legacy Motor Club driver Noah Gragson could not have gone worse for the 24-year-old driver.

Seen behind the wheel of the #42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, the Las Vegas native was seen spinning out of contention during Lap 197 of the Enjoy Illinois 300 last Sunday.

In the subsequent hit taken by the spinning #42 Chevrolet into the outside wall at World Wide Technology Raceway, Noah Gragson's crash easily became one of the most savage mishaps of the entire weekend.

Although the former JR Motorsport driver was checked and released from the infield care center post-checkup, Legacy Motor Club has announced concussion-like symptoms for the 24-year-old during the week.

Team co-owners Maury Gallagher and Jimmie Johnson elaborated on Gragson's decision to not participate in the upcoming Toyota/Save Mart 350 at the Sonoma Raceway and said:

“Noah’s health is the highest of priorities and we commend him for making the decision to sit out this weekend."

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Grant Enfiger will replace Noah Gragson in the upcoming road course event at the Sonoma Raceway.

The 38-year-old driver in the junior nationwide series boasts of a strong resume with the 2015 ARCA Menards championship to his name, along with nine trips to Victory Lane in the Truck Series. Enfinger managed to drive into Victory Lane last weekend at Gateway Motorsports Park during the Toyota 200.

Bubba Wallace reacts to Noah Gragson's concussion injury

Bubba Wallace, the driver of the #23 Toyota Camry TRD fielded by 23XI Racing, was one of the few drivers to have issues during last weekend's Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway Motorsports Park.

The Alabama native hit the outside wall of the track after a brake failure forced him to retire from the 300-mile-long evet. Hitting the outside wall intentionally to slow the car down after losing all braking force, Wallace reacted to Noah Gragson's impact with the wall at the track earlier and said:

"I hate it for Noah (Gragson), hate the situation that we're in with the concussions and how it all plans out but it's super hard to tell yourself to turn into the fence when you think that you can save it."

Watch Grant Enfinger try his luck at Cup Series road racing this weekend as the sport heads to the Sonoma Raceway for the Toyota/Save Mart 350.

