What happened between Ross Chastain and Kyle Larson in NASCAR’s Wurth 400 at Dover?

Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain was his unabashed self during the NASCAR Cup Series' visit to Dover Motor Speeday this weekend. The Wurth 400, which was initially delayed from its original start date on Sunday due to incliment weather, saw the #1 Chverolet Camaro ZL1 driver ruffle feathers in the event's eventual Monday run.

The 400-mile-long race saw the Alva, Florida native battle at the sharp end of the field owing to his speedy racecar. During the first stage of the event, Chastain was seen encountering the #15 Ford Mustang driven by Brennan Poole, with lapped traffic ahead of the duo. In an attempt to clear the cars quickly, Ross Chastain was seen bumping Poole, which sent the Rick Ware Racing driver spinning.

Kyle Larson, who happened to be behind the two, ran into the spinning #15 Ford, taking Poole out of the race. The #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver also suffered damage, which relegated him to P32, several laps down on the leaders. Finishing in the same spot, Larson spoke about Chastain's unnecessary aggression early in the race, which hampered his progress.

"I would understand you at third stage or something but that was middle of the first stage, to make an error like that," Larson said. "His errors never affect him negatively."

Ross Chastain ultimately finished the race in the runner-up spot, with a lapped Kyle Larson making life difficult for Chastain to pass him as he tried to hunt the leader, Martin Truex Jr.

The Trackhouse Racing driver agreed to have made a mistake during the race on his in-car radio, as well as post-race interviews.

Ross Chastain apologetic after his run-in with Brennan Poole at Dover

Ross Chastain was seen apologizing to Rick Ware Racing driver Brennan Poole, with whom he made contact during the Wurth 400 on Monday. After finishing in P2, the #1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver spoke about the incident in a post-race interview and said:

"I first have to say I'm so sorry to Brennan (Poole), everybody at Rick Ware (Racing), his team. I owe him a big apology and a bit more, I want to get home from Skip Barber tomorrow and I'll head over there and talk to those guys and make some of that right."

