What happened to Zane Smith? NASCAR driver’s accident, health, and more explored

Zane Smith was involved in a frightening crash during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway. His No. 38 Ford flipped twice after contact with another car, but Smith was able to walk away without serious injury.NASCAR later confirmed in a video on X that he exited the vehicle on his own. The post by NASCAR’s official account showed Smith’s car sliding on its side along the wall before it rolled over. The caption read,&quot;Zane Smith exited the vehicle under his own power after this incident late at @kansasspeedway&quot;In the crash, John Hunter Nemechek’s car made contact with Smith, which forced him into the outside wall. From there, Smith’s car tipped onto its side, slid for several yards, and then flipped. Despite the violent motion, Smith’s car eventually landed upright, allowing him to get out unassisted.A violent crash leaves Zane Smith frustrated but unharmedFox Sports reported that the wreck happened during the first two-lap overtime restart. Smith was in line for a strong finish when the contact with Nemechek changed everything. Speaking afterward, Zane Smith told NBC Sports,“It was a wild ride, no doubt. I had a decent restart going and I just get wrecked by the 42. He just drives through me and then I was sliding on the wall. I was just mad at that point from how our day was going and this just pissed me off even more because that’s what really hurt was just flipping down the track. It was violent, no doubt.” (via NASCAR.com)The race was stopped for about nine minutes as safety crews checked the scene and made sure Smith was okay. Officials also inspected the wall and the track, where Smith’s car left a gouge from the impact, though the fencing was not damaged.After the race, NASCAR gave Front Row Motorsports permission to take the car back to their shop for inspection. Engineers will later review the vehicle to ensure all safety systems worked properly.Smith said the crash was disappointing because he had been running inside the top 10 for much of the day. Zane Smith expressed his disspointment, saying,“Right before that caution came out, we were gonna have a top-10 day, racing up inside the top 10 a majority of the day, and it’s a shame that it has to come to an end that way,” (via NASCAR.com)The crash left Smith with a 31st-place finish. Nemechek and Josh Berry were also caught in the wreck and could not continue, while Ty Gibbs managed to keep racing.Now in his second full season in the Cup Series, Zane Smith sits 27th in the standings with Front Row Motorsports. He did however, not qualify for the playoffs.