“What a hilarious stat”: Parker Kligerman laughs off super-rare NASCAR peculiarity after Daytona ‘win’ 

Following his win at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Parker Kligerman reacted to a statistic about him winning two races in a season but not counting. The 35-year-old thought it was funny, calling it the “most ‘me’ thing ever.”The stat pointed back to Jim Reed, who was the last driver to face a similar situation. Reed’s two National Touring Series wins in the pre-modern era in 1955-56 were wiped from the books after he was disqualified for using illegal engines.Kligerman, meanwhile, crossed the line first in the season-opening NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Daytona in the #75 Henderson Motorsports Chevrolet, but was disqualified after failing post-race inspection. His recent Xfinity Series win at Daytona in the #88 JR Motorsports Chevy was also officially credited to 19-year-old Connor Zilisch, since Zilisch was the driver who started the race.Take a look at the stat (via Seth Eggert on X):“Been asked when was the last time a (NASCAR) driver had 2 wins in 1 season not count? In the National Touring Series, it was 1955-56 with Jim Reed. He was DQ'd in 4 consecutive races, 3 NASCAR Cup, 1 Short Track Division, won a Cup race &amp; Short Track race before the DQs,” Eggert wrote.Parker Kligerman took over the #88 Chevy after Connor Zilisch got out of the car on lap 13 at Daytona. He eventually found himself leading the race on the final lap when half the field got wrecked, bringing out the caution and securing the JR Motorsports team the victory.The win gave Zilisch his seventh victory of the 2025 Xfinity Series season as a rookie driver. The youngster has also scored 13 top-5s and 15 top-10s, earning 36 playoff points, numbers that should serve him well once the postseason begins at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 12.“The first one still counts”: Parker Kligerman on his two first-place finishes in 2025After winning the Wawa 250 at Daytona, Parker Kligerman was asked how many wins he thought he had in his own mind, given that his two first-place finishes don’t officially appear in the record books. The part-time NASCAR driver insisted he has two, pointing to his disqualified Truck Series victory and saying that, to him, it still counts.In response to veteran NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass, Kligerman said:“In my mind, oh two, I got two. The first one still counts in my mind and we don't have to get no sour grapes, but this is a happy moment. I got two right now. I feel it. I got two checkered flags right now, and that's good for me.”Parker Kligerman won the 2025 Wawa 250 at Daytona - Source: ImagnParker Kligerman’s last full-time ride came with Big Machine Racing in the Xfinity Series in 2024, before the team tapped Nick Sanchez to take over for the 2025 season. Kligerman now works as an analyst for The CW Sports, the exclusive broadcaster of the series, and expressed gratitude to the network for allowing him to race at Daytona.