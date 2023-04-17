What is improper fueling in NASCAR? Decoding the meaning and more

Motorsports rely heavily on a machine's capability to handle extreme forces, as well as a human's ability to tame the beast from behind the wheel, and NASCAR is no different.

Ever since the human race stumbled upon racing as a competitive phenomenon, racecars have slowly and steadily morphed from machines off the showroom floor with a few stickers on them to purpose-built, high-tech pieces of equipment.

However, one thing that remains constant no matter what genre of racing or what era one looks at, is fuel. Be it gasoline or in some cases diesel, fuel is the lifeblood of the machine. And ever since there has been high-octane demand for racing, there has been a demand for refueling cars during the race, in a hurry no less.

Refueling in NASCAR is a procedure as common as drivers changing tires during a pitstop. However, as simple as the task may sound, it can sometimes make or break races.

Refueling is also one of the most volatile procedures to perform during a green-flag pitstop, as the flammable nature of gasoline lends itself to mishaps on pit roads.

The governing body has strict measures for Fuel Man on the pit crew to follow as a result, to minimize any possible accidents. The person is often seen towards the right rear of a pitstop holding a tall red-colored fuel can, referred to as a dump can.

NASCAR rules state that no one can manhandle the fuel can in any way by throwing or tossing it around. Fuel Man is also prohibited from working on any other part of the car while refueling so that they can concentrate on only one task at hand. Manhandling the fuel can and/or multi-tasking while refueling is considered to be an improper technique by NASCAR.

Joe Gibbs Racing @JoeGibbsRacing



#NASCAR #racing What kind of sorcery is this?! @brucewade1024 with the fuel can grab at Talladega. This may have saved the No. 11 from a costly equipment interference penalty. What kind of sorcery is this?! @brucewade1024 with the fuel can grab at Talladega. This may have saved the No. 11 from a costly equipment interference penalty.#NASCAR #racing https://t.co/2Qs6dMZ1oP

With over 20 gallons of fuel in a Next Gen Cup Series car at full capacity, along with more inside the refueling can, it is apparent why the governing body tolerates no funny business with the same.

Is there a penalty for improper refueling in NASCAR?

Improper refueling techniques attract a pass-through penalty for an errant team in NASCAR. If Fuel Man or any other member of the pit crew is found to be in violation of the rules, the driver has to pass through the pit lane, serving his penalty.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX PENALTY: Improper fueling.



It's been a rough day for Kyle Busch and the No. 18 team in Vegas. PENALTY: Improper fueling.It's been a rough day for Kyle Busch and the No. 18 team in Vegas. https://t.co/BHiYar5R4C

More serious offenses such as tampering with electronic fuel injection (EFI) or any other fuelling system can attract L3-level penalties for the team, which is the harshest form of penalties levied by the governing body.

Poll : 0 votes