How much money does a NASCAR pit crew make?

In a sport as dependant on the driver as it is on the rest of the team, NASCAR, much like any other form of racing in the world, relies heavily on the work of their pit crew to make for a winning formula every weekend. In addition to a proficient driver behind the wheel of a fast, well-set-up racecar, a quick-on-their-feet pit crew along with a crew chief with impeccable leadership abilities is what often comprises a winning team.

Each team in the Cup Series comprises upwards of eight members in a pit crew, out of which only five are allowed over the wall on the pit road during the race. The team responsible for servicing the car consists of one Jackman, who is responsible for jacking the car up for the tire changers to do their job. Then come the Tire Changer and Carrier themselves, working as a pair. Two teams of carriers and changers take turns to service each corner of the car as quickly as they can.

The Fuelman, as the name suggests, is in charge of refueling the car whereas the Utilityman helps drivers with windscreen tear-offs and other necessities. The two topmost positions in a NASCAR Pit Crew come in the form of the Car Chief and the Crew Chief. The Car Chief takes care of operations before the race weekend regarding the setup and maintenance of the specific car, whereas the Crew Chief acts as the final word on top of the box.

So how much do NASCAR Pit Crews earn?

A typical NASCAR Pit Crew member starts from a salary of $500 for the day for doing the duties of a Utilityman. Then comes the Tire Changer and Carrier duos, who can earn $1500 each, with a winning bonus of around $300. This makes their early earnings in the ballpark of $80,000.

Spotters are an essential tool for the driver to navigate a race track and they are paid $2500 for their services, with around $500 as a winning bonus. The second-highest-paid members of a NASCAR pit crew consist of the Jackman and Fuelman. With the risk involving their roles during a pit cycle, they are compensated up to $3000 per race, with a $500 winning bonus.

The Crew Chief demands the most salary in a pit crew and is rewarded for his duties with around $10,000 per race and several other bonuses along the way. Crew Chiefs can usually make upwards of a million dollars yearly.

