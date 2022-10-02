7 longest NASCAR driver-crew chief pairings other than Kevin Harvick and Rodney Childers

Just like any other form of motorsport in the world, NASCAR is a sport where the efforts put in by a team as a whole dictate results on the track. While drivers make up a key piece of the puzzle in a successful racing outfit, many other people behind the scenes enable the one behind the wheel to show what he/she can do when it matters most.

While the driver gets to enjoy being the face of the team, another person who is key to the driver's success in a stock car racing team is the crew chief. To put on a show for the fans on Sunday, a team has to go through multiple days of preparation, and it is the crew chief who calls the shots and sets up his crew with the best chance to win come race day.

A typical race weekend will see decisions ranging from how the car is set up for different sessions throughout the weekend, to making split-second strategic calls while their driver is out on track. It is the Crew Chief who is often the mastermind behind the controlled chaos that is racing.

In an industry where results are the only identification of how good a job an individual or team is doing, the man sitting on top of the pit box needs to have a specific set of skills to lead his driver into Victory Lane. Being a good leader, along with a stronghold over strategic scenarios, as well as good communication skills are some of the key qualities that make the best stand out from the rest. It is these extraordinary individuals who have enjoyed the longest careers in NASCAR.

7 longest NASCAR driver-crew chief pairings

Over the years, NASCAR has seen many different driver-crew chief pairings who have not only adapted to each other's personalities and racing styles but have managed to control every other aspect of a team on race weekends. The current longest-running pair of Kevin Harvick and Rodney Childers will complete their 314th race together this weekend in Talladega. Before them, however, there have been several other drivers who have worked with one crew chief for almost the entirety of their careers.

The following are the longest-running driver-crew chief pairings in NASCAR history:

#7 Kasey Kahne and Kenny Francis: 316 races

Former Hendrick Motorsports and Leavine Family Racing driver Kasey Kahne managed to visit Victory Lane 18 times in his 529 Cup Series starts over his 15-year-long career. The majority of these starts came with his crew chief Kenny Francis, who led the #5 Chevrolet driver in his endeavors on the racetrack.

The pairing managed to run 316 races together, which put them on the list of the all-time longest driver-crew chief pairings in the sport.

#6 Brad Keselowski and Paul Wolfe: 317 races

Owner-operator Brad Keselowski is the driving force behind the Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing team in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series. The 2012 Cup Series champion saw him paired with Paul Wolfe in his earlier days when Keselowski raced for Team Penske in the #22 Dodge.

Having achieved championship success with the team in 2012, Wolfe stayed with Keselowski and Team Penske until 2020, before going on to serve Joey Logano.

#5 Bill Elliott and Ernie Elliott: 319 races

Siblings from Georgia's famous Elliott racing family, Bill and Ernie Elliott, were a pair of individuals who led themselves to success in the highest echelon of NASCAR between 1980s and 1990s. Ernie, who was a highly respected engine builder at the time, served as Bill Elliott's crew chief for 319 races in total and was known for his commitment and intensity towards the sport.

'Awesome Bill from Dawsonville' clinched the 1988 Cup Series, known as the Winston Cup back then, with his brother Ernie as well.

#4 Darrell Waltrip and Jeff Hammond: 323 races

Serving as an analyst and commentator for FOX Sports, Jeff Hammond was a former crew chief in NASCAR who worked with Darrell Waltrip. Starting out as a tire-changer, Hammond rose to the ranks of crew chief at Junior Johnson Motorsports and saw Waltrip clinch his second championship at the time.

The pairing between the two individuals lasted 323 races.

#3 Tony Stewart and Greg Zipadelli: 356 races

"Smokey," as he is often referred to as, Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner and former driver Tony Stewart was seen paired with Greg "Zippy" Zipadelli at the #20 crew at Joe Gibbs Racing. Zipadelli served as Stewart's crew chief.

The relationship ended when Stewart left the team. Zipadelli, however, now serves as the competition director at Stewart-Haas Racing. The duo saw a run of 356 races together.

#2 Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus: 602 races

Current vice president of competition at Hendrick Motorsports, Chad Knaus shared one of the most dominant performances in NASCAR with former driver Jimmie Johnson, who went on to win seven championships.

The 2020 season saw him step down from the role of crew chief as he served the #24 of William Byron after Johnson retired from the sport. The duo have run an astonishing 602 races together.

#1 Richard Petty and Dale Inman: 905 races

Often nicknamed "The King," Richard Petty is a legend in the world of NASCAR and has yet another record to his name along with seven championship wins over his career. Dale Inman served as Petty's crew chief for over three decades, which saw the duo win 188 races together.

Inman is regarded as the best crew chief in the history of the sport based on statistics alone. The duo participated in 905 races together, a record that stands to date. Retiring from the sport in 1998, he continued to serve as a consultant for Petty Enterprises.

