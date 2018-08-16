Kasey Kahne to stop racing full-time in NASCAR Cup Series

Kasey Kahne no longer will race full-time in NASCAR's Cup Series after this season, he announced Thursday morning.

"I've thought about this decision for many months, if not longer," Kahne, 38, tweeted Thursday. "It's time for me to step away from racing in NASCAR full time. ... I'm not sure what the future holds for me, but I know I'm at ease with the decision that I have made. The highs didn't outweigh the lows and the grueling schedule takes a toll on your quality of life."

Kahne, in his first year driving the No. 95 Chevrolet for Leavine Family Racing, currently is 28th in the Cup Series standings.

He has 18 career victories over a 15-year career spanning 527 Cup Series starts for multiple racing teams, including Richard Petty Motorsports, Red Bull Racing and Hendrick Motorsports.

His best points finish was in 2012, when he was fourth in the standings. Kahne won six races in 2006, just his third season.

Beyond driving, he owns teams that compete in the World of Outlaws sprint-car series.

"I need to spend more time doing the things I enjoy and love and that's spending time with (son) Tanner and my sprint car teams," he wrote.

Kahne becomes the second driver this week to announce that he's stepping away from full-time racing. Elliott Sadler, 43, made the same announcement Wednesday.