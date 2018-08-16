Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Kasey Kahne to stop racing full-time in NASCAR Cup Series

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    16 Aug 2018, 19:55 IST
Kasey Kahne
Kasey Kahne

Kasey Kahne no longer will race full-time in NASCAR's Cup Series after this season, he announced Thursday morning.

"I've thought about this decision for many months, if not longer," Kahne, 38, tweeted Thursday. "It's time for me to step away from racing in NASCAR full time. ... I'm not sure what the future holds for me, but I know I'm at ease with the decision that I have made. The highs didn't outweigh the lows and the grueling schedule takes a toll on your quality of life."

Kahne, in his first year driving the No. 95 Chevrolet for Leavine Family Racing, currently is 28th in the Cup Series standings.

He has 18 career victories over a 15-year career spanning 527 Cup Series starts for multiple racing teams, including Richard Petty Motorsports, Red Bull Racing and Hendrick Motorsports.

His best points finish was in 2012, when he was fourth in the standings. Kahne won six races in 2006, just his third season.

Beyond driving, he owns teams that compete in the World of Outlaws sprint-car series.

"I need to spend more time doing the things I enjoy and love and that's spending time with (son) Tanner and my sprint car teams," he wrote.

Kahne becomes the second driver this week to announce that he's stepping away from full-time racing. Elliott Sadler, 43, made the same announcement Wednesday.

 

Omnisport
NEWS
NASCAR at Michigan: TV schedule, standings, qualifying...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Michigan: TV schedule, standings, qualifying...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Chicago: TV schedule, standings, qualifying...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Bristol: TV schedule, standings, qualifying...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Charlotte: TV schedule, standings, qualifying...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR All-Star Race starting lineup: Matt Kenseth wins...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR results at Watkins Glen: Chase Elliott holds off...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Watkins Glen: TV schedule, standings,...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Pocono: TV schedule, standings, qualifying...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Sonoma: Where to watch? TV schedule, team...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us