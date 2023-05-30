What did Jake Crum do? Reason behind his NASCAR suspension explored

NASCAR driver Jake Crum recently found himself suspended for the remainder of the season following a troubling incident that took place on May 20. It happened during a Late Model Stock feature at Hickory Motor Speedway.

The altercation has sparked interest and speculation among racing enthusiasts, leading many to question the reasons behind Crum's suspension and the events that unfolded.

The occurred when Crum's wife, Annabeth Barnes-Crum, collided multiple times with defending champion Landon Huffman during the Late Model Stock feature.

Tensions had been simmering between the two drivers, and the situation escalated dramatically. In a shocking turn of events, Barnes-Crum intentionally drove around the track until she reached Huffman and forcefully collided with his right rear, resulting in significant damage to both cars.

Following the on-track incident, a heated confrontation erupted between the spotters of both drivers. These happened to be veteran racers Robert Huffman, father of Landon Huffman, and the NASCAR driver Jake Crum himself.

From Dan Collins on Facebook - video of Jake Crum stomping on Robert Huffman at Hickory last night.

This confrontation quickly turned violent, leaving Crum bloodied. The Huffmans allege that Crum attacked Robert from behind, reportedly clotheslining the elder Huffman and stomping on him while he was down.

As a result of the altercation, the Huffmans pressed charges against Crum, leading to Crum's subsequent in Alexander County, with extradition to Catawba County. Crum was charged with simple assault and promptly posted bail before being released from custody.

What's next for Jake Crum?

Jake Crum at NextEra Energy Resources 250 - Qualifying

This incident has significant repercussions for Jake Crum's racing career. has issued a suspension for the remainder of the 2023 season, effectively preventing him from participating in any further races.

The penalty was sent to NASCAR home tracks in the Mid-Atlantic region, with the expectation that the penalty will be enforced.

Update: NASCAR has notified its member Home Tracks that Jake Crum has had his license suspended for the remainder of the 2023 season for all events it sanctions.

Crum was informed of the ban by NASCAR. It was also noted that the American was spottering for his wife without the possession of either an annual or one-day competition license.

Meanwhile, in a surprising development, Jake Crum filed charges against Robert Huffman in Catawba. It took two magistrate judges to accept the charges, but Huffman was eventually arraigned under the same simple assault charge that Crum faced.

Both individuals are now facing legal consequences, with court cases scheduled for next month. Crum's hearing for his assault charges is set for June 5, while Huffman's hearing is scheduled for June 12.

As the legal proceedings unfold, it remains to be seen what the long-term ramifications will be for Jake Crum and his racing career. The incident has cast a shadow over his future prospects and raises important questions about the behavior expected from professional drivers.

