“What a journey”: Shane van Gisbergen’s girlfriend pens a sweet message for Trackhouse Racing boss Justin Marks after dominant Chicago sweep

For the second straight year, Shane van Gisbergen owned the streets of Chicago. But this time, the celebration stretched beyond the pit lane, into the victory lane, and eventually into a heartfelt exchange on social media that captured the people behind a historic weekend.

Trackhouse Racing co-owner Justin Marks uploaded a celebratory photo alongside his wife Erin, the Grant Park 165 winner's trophy, and the victorious couple: Shane van Gisbergen and his longtime partner Jessica Dane. Accompanying the image, Marks wrote:

“Winners. Chicago 2025.”

The New Zealander had just completed a rare NASCAR double, winning both the Xfinity Series and Cup Series races from pole on the same weekend, a feat matched only by Kyle Busch in 2016.

Dane left the following comment under the post:

"What a journey over the past 2 years. Thanks so much for these opportunities!"

Shane van Gisbergen's girlfriend, Jessica Dane, replied to Justin Marks's post. Source: @jessdane14 via Instagram

The comment hinted at Shane van Gisbergen's cross-continental journey. While SVG continues to make headlines on the track, Jessica Dane has quietly built her reputation as one of the most respected figures in global motorsport.

A former mechanic-turned-co-owner of Australia's Triple Eight Race Engineering (in which she retains a 30% stake), Dane was recently appointed as program manager of Corvette Racing in the revamped GM Motorsport structure. Her move from Supercars to a leading position in endurance racing mirrors her partner's transition from Supercars to NASCAR.

While SVG has often shied away from the media spotlight in his personal life, Sunday's trophy photo offered a rare glimpse of the duo together. And her comment to Justin Marks highlighted the culmination of a two-year global journey that began with a leap of faith.

Shane van Gisbergen delivers another Cup Series clinic on the streets of Chicago

Shane van Gisbergen and the Trackhouse Racing crew celebrate the NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165. Source: Getty

Shane van Gisbergen's weekend dominance began with his Xfinity Series win on Saturday (July 5), where he fended off 18-year-old Connor Zilisch to capture his second consecutive The Loop 110 victory. It marked his fourth career Xfinity win and third straight year with a triumph at the Chicago Street Course.

But the main show came Sunday, when SVG led from the pole and outlasted chaos, cautions, and a fast-charging Ty Gibbs to win the Grant Park 165 in the Cup Series. It was his third career Cup Series win and second of his 2025 rookie campaign, putting him alongside the likes of Juan Pablo Montoya and Marcos Ambrose as international talents who have won in the NASCAR Cup Series.

After taking the lead from Chase Briscoe with a decisive move in Turn 4 on Lap 60, he held off two late restarts and a near-overtime finish after Cody Ware's crash. But SVG reached the white flag before the caution flew, sealing a weekend sweep no one could deny.

"What an amazing weekend for me. Lucky guy to drive some great cars. I thank Trackhouse (Racing), WeatherTech Chevy and all these guys and girls here. What an amazing weekend," SVG said post-race via NASCAR.

A street-course king on both sides of the globe, Shane van Gisbergen now heads to Sonoma looking for a third road course in four races, carrying momentum. And behind him is someone who knows a thing or two about building empires.

