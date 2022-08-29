What kind of car does Danica Patrick drive?

Danica Patrick is without a doubt the biggest female name in the world of American motorsports. In a space dominated by the opposite sex, Patrick was one of the game changers in the sport when she started to ruffle feathers around the NTT IndyCar Series as well as NASCAR Cup Series.

The now 40-year-old debuted in the premier open-wheeled racing series of the country back in 2005 when she signed with Rahal Letterman Racing. Her prior experience in the United Kingdom racing the Formula Ford and Vauxhall series gave her enough experience to jump into one of the fastest types of cars on the planet.

During her tenure in IndyCar, Danica Patrick was most notably known for piloting her #7 Andretti Green Racing Honda to her only victory at the Indy Japan 300 held at the Twin Ring Motegi circuit. The win at the 1.5-mile-long track remains the only win by a female driver in the sport.

She made one final appearance in the open-wheeled series in 2018 when she entered the famed Indy 500 race with hopes of visiting Victory Lane at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Patrick drove the #13 godaddy.com Chevrolet Dallara DW12 fielded by Ed Carpenter Racing that year. The Beloit, Wisconsin native did not manage to finish the race as she crashed out of her final appearance in the sport.

During her years as a NASCAR Cup Series driver, Danica Patrick was seen on track with a distinctive green-colored #10 godaddy.com Chevrolet SS fielded by Stewart Haas Racing. Patrick also made her final appearance in the Daytona 500 in 2018 with the #7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 fielded by Premium Motorsports.

Which road car does Danica Patrick drive?

Despite having a remarkable career in various forms of motorsports, Danica Patrick confessed she was never much of a 'car person'. Patrick looks at cars like any other object of utility and if the object does not serve a purpose, she is more than happy to get rid of it.

Patrick's most famous possession was a Lamborghini Gallardo, which she sold at an auction in 2018. Gallardo is a popular supercar by the Italian carmaker Lamborghini, which serves as an entry point into the world of supercars and exotics for many people. She also drove a Ford Expedition SUV during her racing days as an endorsement for the American brand.

The now 40-year-old was last seen talking about a Jaguar F-Type sports car on her official Instagram account in 2019. It is unclear whether she owns the car or not.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anurag C