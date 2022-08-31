What kind of sprint car does Kyle Larson drive?

It is no secret that 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship contender Kyle Larson is an avid dirt-track racer. The Elk Grove, California native, who grew up racing on loose surfaces, enjoys the feeling of driving a car to the limit when traction is not necessarily optimal, and thrives in such conditions. The Hendrick Motorsports driver is often seen keeping himself busy between Cup Series races at various dirt racing series and tracks around the country.

The #5 hendrickcars.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver has also teamed up with FloRacing this year to introduce big names and bigger purse values to mid-week sprint car races. His efforts in trying to make grassroots levels of oval racing more exciting for fans and competitors have been well received so far. Paul Silva Motorsports Inc., owned by Larson's friend Paul Silva, fields the white #57 sprint car that the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion is seen driving on dirt.

Silva Motorsports Inc. is a two-time winner of the 360 Team of the Year Award winner. Last year's 60th Knoxville Nationals championship also belongs to the team, with Larson behind the wheel of the #57 car. It all comes full circle to the 30-year-old's childhood days when he used to race outlaw karts.

The #57 sprint car driven by Kyle Larson is a specialist piece of equipment that involves an open-wheeled chassis running a 410 cubic-inch methanol-powered engine. The engine produces somewhere around 900 horsepower. The car should weigh at least 1400 lbs with the driver in it, according to World of Outlaws regulations. The car uses a torsion beam-style suspension with a 22.5-inch right rear tire. The distinctive wing seen on top of these cars is to produce downforce that helps them stay planted on the surface and helps them turn into corners.

What kind of NASCAR Cup Series car does Kyle Larson drive?

Kyle Larson can be seen driving the #5 hendrickcars.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the highest echelon of stock car racing. The Chevy-manufactured car is fielded by Rick Hendrick of Hendrick Motorsports and is also sponsored by one of the companies in his group.

The Next Gen car consists of a 358 cubic inch fuel-injected V8 engine producing up to 670 horsepower. The car weighs in at 3500 lbs and has a top speed of 215 mph. This year's new cars also come with bigger 18-inch wheels and tires as compared to last year, with an independent rear suspension and a transaxle at the back.

