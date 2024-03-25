What did Kyle Busch say to Christopher Bell post NASCAR race at COTA?

There was some heated confrontation after Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas between Kyle Busch and Christopher Bell.

Bell falls one spot short to secure a win at COTA. On Lap 41, while battling for a top-five finish, Bell worked inside of Busch’s #8 car and made contact with the left rear of his car. The contact sent the #8 car spinning in Turn 1.

Busch, driving the #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet still found a way to finish ninth while Bell finished runner-up behind race winner William Byron.

After the race, a frustrated Kyle Busch approached Christopher Bell on pit road and voiced his displeasure with the move at the 3.426-mile-long road course.

Toby Christie, the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America on X, shared a video of a heated exchange between Busch and Bell.

In a video, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion heard saying:

“You’ve wrecked me twice, I’m not gonna let it happened again third. Have I ever wrecked you?”

“No," Bell replied.

“Well you have it coming,” Busch said.

Busch and Bell are former teammates as both the drivers competed together at Joe Gibbs Racing from 2021 to 2022.

“He's very upset” – Christopher Bell opens about wrecking Kyle Busch at COTA.

The #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driver reflected on Kyle Busch's frustration after an incident at COTA. Bell is feeling guilty about his contact and admitted he has not done it intentionally.

Bell also said that he will communicate with Busch and discuss the incident before the upcoming race at Richmond Raceway to get on the same page with Busch.

Speaking to media after the race, Bell said (via Racing America):

“I mean, yeah, obviously he's very upset. Which, you know, he ended up turned around. [Busch] is so frustrated by what happened in Turn 1, and I don't know. They were two-wide going in there. I haven't obviously seen a replay yet, I had no intentions of turning him. I'm sure we'll talk it out before the next race.”

Kyle Busch sits 13th in the NASCAR Cup Series points table with 150 points after six races. Bell stands seventh with 183 points.