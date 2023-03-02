What is the NASCAR purse amount for this weekend’s scheduled races in Las Vegas?

After two action-packed race weekends in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, the series heads to North Las Vegas, Nevada for another thriller, Pennzoil 400.

Sunday (March 5)’s race is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the third time at Auto Club Speedway. All the drivers who will take the grid for Sunday’s Cup race will be racing to win the race at the 1.5-mile-long asphalt intermediate speedway.

Pennzoil 400 can be enjoyed live on FOX, FOX Sports app, Peacock, and PRN. It will be broadcast on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 3:30 pm ET.

All drivers across all three NASCAR top-national series will be competing for monetary incentives this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. This year, the Cup Series race in Nevada boasts a prize pool of $8,960,174, while the Xfinity Series will reward drivers with $1,716,356, and the Craftsman Truck Series has a reward of $703,062.

On Twitter, motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass announced that prize money is up for grabs in North Las Vegas, Nevada, across the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series. He wrote:

“Purses for Vegas weekend (includes payouts for all positions and payouts to charter teams based on per-race performance/historical performance and contribution to year-end point funds): Cup: $8,960,174 Xfinity: $1,716,356 Trucks: $703,062”

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Purses for Vegas weekend (includes payouts for all positions and payouts to charter teams based on per-race performance/historical performance and contribution to year-end point funds):



Cup: $8,960,174



Xfinity: $1,716,356



Trucks: $703,062 Purses for Vegas weekend (includes payouts for all positions and payouts to charter teams based on per-race performance/historical performance and contribution to year-end point funds):Cup: $8,960,174Xfinity: $1,716,356Trucks: $703,062

On March 4, 2023, the Cup Series action in North Las Vegas, Nevada will begin with practice at 1:35 pm ET, followed by qualifying on the same day at 2:20 pm ET. Both the practice and qualifying races will go live on FS1 and PRN.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win the Pennzoil 400?

Heading to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, last week’s winners Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson occupy the top position on the board as the favorites. Both drivers have odds of 6-1 to win Sunday's race, according to CBS Sports.

Ross Chastain and Joey Logano have the second-highest betting odds of 8-1. Three drivers are tied at odds at 10-1, including Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney to win the race.

Last year’s winner of the event, Alex Bowman, is coming off with the seventh-highest betting odds at 20-1 to repeat as the winner on Sunday.

Catch NASCAR in action at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes