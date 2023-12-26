What is NASCAR's Open Entry system for the 2024 Daytona 500?

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is approaching quickly as fans eagerly wait for the much-anticipated Daytona 500 to kick off proceedings. The iconic 500-mile-long race at the tri-oval in Daytona Beach, Florida, will mark the start of the points-paying season, with exhibition and qualifying-style events preceding the event.

The Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum makes a return next year with drivers going around a purpose-built track inside the stadium for the glory and bragging rights of the season opener. The event is followed by the Duels at Daytona, which also help set the field for the Daytona 500.

Along with full-time entries from chartered teams in the sport, NASCAR also allows four non-chartered entries into the famed Daytona 500. A car, driver, or team without a charter does not have any guarantee of a starting spot on race day. This is known as the Open Entry system.

The starting spot for the four open entries is decided by the preceding Duels at Daytona. Two cars and drivers gain a spot in the main race by finishing highest in each of the two duel races. The remaining two spots are filled by a traditional qualifying attempt before the race, along with the rest of the field.

The 2023 Daytona 500 saw six open entries trying to qualify for the event.

Who are the NASCAR open entries for the 2024 Daytona 500?

The upcoming 2024 iteration of NASCAR's crown jewel, the Daytona 500, is set to see the following open entries:

David Ragan - RFK Racing

The former full-time driver turned broadcaster and analyst for the NASCAR Race Hub, David Ragan will be competing in the upcoming Daytona 500 with Brad Keselowski-owned Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing. The 38-year-old will be seen driving the #60 for the team, which has seen an upward trajectory in terms of form since last year.

BJ McLeod - Live Fast Motorsports

BJ McLeod will be another driver trying to qualify for the famed 500-mile-long race next year with Live Fast Motorsports. The NASCAR Xfinity Series team owner and part-time Cup Series driver will be hoping to make it into the four open entries.

Anthony Alfredo - Beard Motorsports

Xfinity Series driver Anthony Alfredo will be trying to make his second Daytona 500 start with Beard Motorsports in 2024. Alfredo will also be running a part-time schedule with the team, including events such as the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.