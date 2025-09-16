What NASCAR star Toni Breidinger said about any possible ‘racing superstitions’

Toni Breidinger spoke about racing superstitions while attending the Coach show at New York Fashion Week. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver explained that she doesn’t really follow any, instead sticking to her own routine.While competing full-time for Tricon Garage, Breidinger also builds her career as a model and social media influencer, amassing 2.5 million Instagram followers—over five times more than NASCAR’s current Most Popular Driver, Chase Elliott. She has been open about leveraging modeling to support her racing ambitions, partnering with major brands like Coach and Victoria’s Secret.In her latest modeling gig, the 26-year-old Arab-American racecar driver was interviewed by Hypebae for a “Pregame Pep Talk.” During the feature, she was asked about racing superstitions, to which she replied:“With racing, there are random ones like people say not to eat peanuts, people don't like the color green. I personally don't have any. I have my routine that I like, but I'm not superstitious.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the same interview, Toni Breidinger described her pre-race routine, saying she makes sure to be well-rested, hydrated, and fueled with a meal before hitting the track. She also revealed that her go-to victory meal is Raising Cane’s, one of her primary sponsors for the 2025 NASCAR season.So far this year, the #5 Tricon Garage driver has yet to crack the top 10. She carries an average finish of 24.75, with her best run coming at Rockingham Speedway, where she placed 18th. She is teammates with Tanner Gray, Giovanni Ruiggiero, and Corey Heim, who is currently leading the standings with eight wins, 14 top-5s, and 16 top-10s in 20 starts.Her next race is scheduled for Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. It will also mark the Round of 10, with Heim locked in to the next round following his win at Darlington Raceway.“It's all part of the business”: Toni Breidinger on modeling to support her racing careerDespite her off-track ventures like modeling, Toni Breidinger emphasizes that she’s a racer first, calling life behind the wheel her true passion. She believes modeling doesn’t take anything away from her as a driver, seeing it simply as part of the business.Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, the Toyota driver said:“I was definitely a racer before anything. That was definitely my passion. I’ve been lucky enough to be able to do modeling to help support that passion. But at the end of the day, I definitely consider myself a racer. That’s what I grew up doing, and that’s the career I’ve always wanted to do.”“It’s all part of the business. It all goes back into my racing. The side hustles, I like to call them. I don’t think that takes away from me being a racecar driver,” she added.In addition to Coach and Victoria’s Secret, Toni Breidinger has also partnered with 818 Tequila, the brand founded by model and entrepreneur Kendall Jenner. That collaboration was highlighted when her #5 Toyota Tundra carried a green 818 Tequila livery at tracks like Nashville Superspeedway this year.