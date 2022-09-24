What paint scheme is Chase Elliott running?

2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship contender Chase Elliott might have already clinched the regular season championship this season, but the ultimate prize is still up for grabs. Elliott, one of the 12 playoff drivers heading into the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 tomorrow at Texas Motor Speedway, will see how his championship hopes pan out at the Fort Worth, Texas track. Son of NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, the 26-year-old has made a name for himself in the sport since his debut in 2016, after winning the 2020 Cup Series championship.

Often regarded as the best in the whole field on a road course, Chase Elliott is usually seen driving his #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 sponsored by NAPA Auto Parts. He will be sporting the same livery on his car in the first of three Round of 12 races this weekend. NAPA Auto Parts has been a long-time sponsor for the #9 crew fielded by Hendrick Motorsports and continues its alliance with Elliott this season.

The National Automotive Parts Association, also known as NAPA Auto Parts, is a retailer's cooperative formed in 1925. It facilitates the sale and distribution of automotive spares, accessories, and service items in the country. The Atlanta, Georgia-based organization has over 6000 stores in North America and a presence in Canada as well.

Different paint schemes run by Chase Elliott in 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season

The 2022 season of the NASCAR Cup Series has seen the Hendrick Motorsports driver switch up his usual NAPA Auto Parts paint scheme on various occasions as the Dawsonville, Georgia native teamed up with other primary sponsors. One of the many paint schemes that the 26-year-old has run this season is the Hooters paint scheme.

The popular restaurant chain was seen on Chase Elliott's car and overalls during the Enjoy Illinois 300 weekend at the World Wide Technology Raceway as well as the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway this year. The #9 team will also be sponsored by the brand for the coming two years after Hooters signed a three-year contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports in 2021.

Elliott has also been sponsored by Kelly Blue Book and A SHOC beverages this year but will be seen returning to his original NAPA Auto Parts paint scheme for tomorrow. Watch the #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver solidify his Round of 8 appearance at the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500.

