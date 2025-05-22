What are the perks for NASCAR drivers winning the Coca-Cola 600 crown jewel? All you need to know

NASCAR moves to Charlotte for the prestigious Coca-Cola 600 this weekend. The race will be conducted at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25. This race is the longest on the NASCAR calendar and a true test of endurance for the participating drivers.

It holds an elite status in the racing fraternity alongside the Daytona 500, Southern 500, and Brickyard 400. The winner of the Coca-Cola 600 gets more than just a trophy, as there are several additional perks for the driver who wins the prestigious race.

"It was an honor to get to go to Arlington. It definitely puts in perspective, even more so, what the military means. That experience is something that I'll never forget, and it was definitely an honor to get to go there, and it's really what makes me want to win the Coca-Cola 600 again to go experience it, another time.” said Kyle Larson, race winner of the Coca-Cola 600 in 2021.

The winner gets a trip to Arlington National Cemetery and a functional Coca-Cola vending machine. This is not the end; the winner gets several other perks like the Bruton Smith Trophy, which is an 80-pound bronze trophy shaped like a piston with a black marble base.

Along with this, a 14-carat diamond ring featuring the Speedway Motorsports logo in the center will also be presented to the winning driver. The driver would also be given a luxury watch, which is the Blancpain Fifty Fathoms Bathyscaphe (estimated to be roughly around $14k), this year.

Both the ring and the watch bring out luxury to its finest. The ring intricately brings out elements of the Coca-Cola 600, and the watch speaks for itself by using exceptionally fine materials and employing time-honored crafting techniques that make the quality of it exceptional. This provides extra motivation for the drivers to win this elite race.

Weather forecast favors smooth NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 race this year

After facing rain delays and shortened races during the previous years of the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 race. There is some happy news for the fans this year, as the weather forecast is all set to ensure a smooth, uninterrupted race over the weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Clear skies and mild temperatures are expected over the race weekend at Charlotte, which would give the fans some assurance ahead of the prestigious race.

NASCAR: Coca-Cola 600 2024- Source: Imagn

According to the latest report from WCNC’s meteorology team, North Carolina is expected to experience ideal racing conditions, with temperatures ranging between the upper 70s and a minimal 20 percent chance of a passing shower late on Sunday. The forecast will see sighs of relief from people in the NASCAR community, who will be expecting a thriller and adrenaline-fueled race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

