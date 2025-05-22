“Massive W”: Fans react as weather report emerges for NASCAR crown jewel Coca-Cola 600

As Memorial Day weekend draws near, NASCAR fans breathe a sigh of relief as Charlotte Motor Speedway is set to enjoy near-perfect weather for the 2025 Coca-Cola 600. With three national series races scheduled under largely clear skies and mild temperatures, the forecast marked a welcome change from last year's rain-shortened drama.

Held annually in Charlotte since 1960, the Coca-Cola 600 is one of NASCAR's most prestigious events. The last two editions were marred by persistent weather delays, with the 2023 race being postponed and Christopher Bell declared the winner last year, after 249 of 400 scheduled laps. Fans were worried about early alerts for thunderstorms and rain this year as well.

Fans walk in the garage area before the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Source: Imagn

However, the latest weather report from WCNC's meteorology team has suggested a dry, sun-filled weekend in Concord, North Carolina, with only a 20 percent chance of a passing shower late Sunday. Temperatures are expected to hover in the upper 70s throughout the three days, making for comfortable conditions on track and in the grandstands.

WCNC's Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich took to X to share the positive forecast with fans:

"#Coke600 weekend weather looks about as good as it gets for late May!#Nascar."

Fans hoping for a better experience in the 2025 Coca-Cola 600 were pleased to learn about this year's sunny outlook. Summing up the collective sense of relief, one fan exclaimed:

"Massive W!!!!"

Others chimed in with similar enthusiasm:

"Yeah going to be perfect weather," wrote one fan.

However, not everyone was ready to celebrate too early:

"Now now, let's not jinx anything," cautioned one fan.

Other fans expressed a broader concern for Sunday's other major race - the Indy 500:

"Awesome. Indy is looking sketchy though," said one fan.

"Gonna need Indiana's weather to step up on Sunday☀️," said yet another.

The stage is set for a full 600-mile race, with no thunderstorms or scattered showers predicted for Sunday night. The forecast could also pave the way for Kyle Larson to complete the Double. He will be racing in the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day, something that was disrupted last season due to weather.

A full Memorial Day weekend slate builds toward Sunday's Coca-Cola 600

General view of the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Source: Imagn

The Coca-Cola 600 headlines NASCAR's Memorial Day weekend tribute, a tradition that honors military service while testing the endurance of man and machine. Before the NASCAR Cup Series takes center stage, fans can look forward to two other showdowns at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series kicks off the tripleheader weekend with the North Carolina Education Lottery 200. The 134-lap race is scheduled for Friday (May 23) at 8:30 PM ET and will be broadcast live on FS1. Following this, the Xfinity Series returns on Saturday (May 24) after a two-week break with the BetMGM 300, telecast on The CW.

The NASCAR Cup Series' Coke 600 will be a 400-lap marathon on Charlotte's 1.5-mile oval in the longest race of the season. It begins in the late afternoon at 6:00 PM ET on May 25 and finishes under the lights, demanding tire and strategy adaptations as conditions evolve.

This year also marks Prime Video's debut full-length NASCAR broadcast in the first of five races this season.

