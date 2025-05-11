What Ryan Blaney said about the tracks he wants to see for NASCAR championship race

Ryan Blaney shared the top NASCAR tracks he wants to see as the Championship 4 venue. During the media session on Saturday, the Team Penske driver picked three tracks — the Homestead-Miami Speedway, Phoenix Raceway, and the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
NASCAR recently took on the system to rotate the venue of the final race in all three national series races. Under this system, no track will host the final race in back-to-back years. As Phoenix Raceway will host the Championship 4 race this year, Homestead-Miami Speedway will host it in 2026.
NASCAR said it will decide and rotate the tracks yearly. When Blaney was asked to pick up his favorite tracks to race in Championship 4, here's what he said, as per Frontstretch, on X:
"I think it was great that they announced it, and I think that's the right way to do it. Every year or every two years, whatever you wanna do."
Speaking about the tracks he wants to see as the final venue, Blaney said,
"That's where it gets tricky, Kansas might be a little cold at that time. I think if you could rotate, Miami, Phoenix, or Vegas could be another good track. The weather is good around those places throughout the year."
In the 21st century, the Homestead-Miami Speedway track hosted the final race of the season from 2002 to 2019. Phoenix Raceway got the opportunity to host the final race from 2020 onwards.
Ryan Blaney, who raced at the Phoenix Raceway in 2023 and 2024, ended up winning the first time and losing the second to his teammate, Joey Logano. Currently, Blaney is in seventh place in the Driver's Standings with 313 points after 11 races and has yet to win a race and qualify for the NASCAR playoffs in 2025.
Ryan Blaney welcomed NASCAR's move to bring in Homestead-Miami for 2026 final race
Ryan Blaney, the Team Penske star driver, shared his appreciation after NASCAR brought back the Homestead-Miami Speedway for the Championship 4 race in 2026. This means that the final race of all three NASCAR national series races will be moved from the existing Phoenix Raceway to Homestead-Miami.
“I love that we're going back to Miami for championship weekend in '26. I love that racetrack," Ryan Blaney said. "It seems to have gotten incredibly positive reviews on social media, which is hard to come by nowadays, when you have a majority of positivity, so that’s good. I’m looking forward to that, that’s going to be fantastic.”
However, the Homestead-Miami Speedway will not remain the standalone track to host the final races, as NASCAR is planning to rotate the venues every year.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.