“What’s the problem”: Kyle Petty defends the integrity of NASCAR’s controversial playoff system following Chase Briscoe’s win

Former NASCAR driver Kyle Petty recently stood up for NASCAR's scoring rules, in response to criticism from fans who argued that the points system is flawed. Fans expressed dissatisfaction that Chase Briscoe and Harrison Burton, who had inconsistent seasons but each won a race, made the playoffs—while drivers like Kyle Busch, who had multiple near wins, did not qualify based on points.

Chris Buescher, who finished the season 21 points ahead of Bubba Wallace but still missed the playoffs, also criticized NASCAR’s system in his post-race interview, suggesting that the scoring framework held him back from advancing. He mentioned:

"It's just the system we're all playing in. We had such a great year. Everyone at RFK has worked so hard. We've been so fast. We've outrun so many of these cars that are gonna get to run for a championship, but that's the system and we didn't work it right."

After the race, Kyle Petty stood up from the commentary booth for NASCAR's rules, remarking:

"They started in February, they knew the system. They didn't change the system last week ... Don't complain about the system. That's sour grapes."

In response to a fan arguing that Kyle Busch should have made the playoffs instead of Harrison Burton, Petty wrote:

"16 teams in the playoffs… 15 winners. What’s the problem. I thought people raced to win?"

Additionally, when another fan argued that a driver sitting 34th in points doesn't deserve a playoff spot due to inconsistency, Petty retorted:

"When they win they do! It’s the way racing is right now. Don’t like it? Tweet someone that cares!!! 🤣🤣🤣"

This points structure change started in Matt Kenseth’s 2003 championship season, where despite only one win, he led the standings for 33 races with 25 top-ten finishes. In response, NASCAR decided to enhance the value of wins, reducing the emphasis on mere consistency by awarding more points to the winners and having the winners enter the playoffs automatically.

Kyle Petty came under fire from a NASCAR mechanic for his comments on Kyle Busch

Previously, after the Daytona race, Petty questioned Kyle Busch's performance during a post-race analysis on NASCAR's YouTube channel, remarking,

"Has he forgotten how to speedway race? What in God's name happened?"

This criticism didn't sit well with Dave Green, a seasoned NASCAR mechanic, who clapped back by referencing Petty's track record. He pointed out,

"Kyle Petty ran 829 races over 30 years. He had 8 CUP Series wins and not one on a restrictor plate track. I guess what I’m trying to say is Kyle Busch has “forgotten” more then some drivers ever knew."

The next event, marking the start of the Round of 16, is set for Atlanta Motor Speedway on September 8, 2024.

