“What a shame”: IndyCar legend Helio Castroneves speaks from the heart after crushing Daytona 500 blow

Helio Castroneves’ highly anticipated debut in the Daytona 500 ended in disappointment after a crash on lap 71 forced him out of the race. The four-time Indy 500 winner, who secured his spot in the event through NASCAR’s Open Provisional Exemption (OEP) rule, was involved in a multi-car wreck triggered by a mechanical issue with Joey Logano’s car.

Ad

Following the incident, Helio Castroneves shared his thoughts in an interview with FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass, expressing his frustration while also acknowledging the learning experience. The interview was posted on Twitter by Pockrass, captioned,

"What Helio Castroneves said about the wreck, his Daytona 500 experience and whether he hopes to run a Cup race in the future. Up next for Castroneves: Indy 500 in May. @NASCARONFOX @IndyCarOnFOX."

Ad

Trending

Castroneves detailed the chain of events that led to his early exit. He explained that as cars slowed in reaction to Logano’s issue, Martin Truex Jr. collided with him from behind. However, the real damage came from another car hitting him from the side, which broke the axle and left his car undrivable.

“Everybody started stopping and Truex came in really hard and hit me, but I don't think that was the issue,” Castroneves said. “The issue was, I guess somebody from the bottom hit me from the side and it broke the axle of the car.”

Ad

Despite the disappointment, Helio Castroneves emphasized how much he was learning during the race. He noted that additional laps would have helped him gain a better understanding of airflow, fuel-saving strategies, and overall racecraft in NASCAR.

“It’s incredible when you have more laps into it and understand the air flow, the guys, what they're doing saving fuel,” he said. “There were some sketchy moments but what a shame. I wish I was still out there because there was more to understand, more to learn, and I am starting to get a little more comfortable with the whole process.” [upto 0:50]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The crash involved several other drivers, including Kyle Busch, Ross Chastain, Jimmie Johnson, and Chase Briscoe. Truex, Chastain, and Castroneves were unable to continue.

Helio Castroneves eyes NASCAR return with a focus on road courses after racing in the Daytona 500

After his Daytona 500 disappointment, Castroneves spoke about the possibility of returning to NASCAR and his preferred tracks if given another chance. As part of the same interview, he revealed that road courses would be his focus if he were to compete again in the Cup Series.

Ad

“I’d love to. Especially road courses. Now that I understand a little bit more, my seat is good. Now that I went through the whole process. I mean, I wish I would have had a little more seat time. However, I was having a good time there. I was understanding a lot. So, darn it. What a tough race,” Castroneves said. [1:13]

Helio Castroneves competed in the Daytona 500 with Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91, an initiative designed to bring international racing talent into NASCAR. He is currently driving part-time in the IndyCar Series for Meyer Shank Racing, where he has had 25 wins, 84 podiums, and 48 pole positions in over 300 races. His next challenge will be the 2025 Indianapolis 500, where he will look to take his fifth victory at the iconic event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"