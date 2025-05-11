What Taylor Nemechek said about Jesse Love's girlfriend's striking wedding guest photo dump

Jesse Love’s girlfriend, Georgia Kryssing, recently shared a set of elegant pictures from a wedding she attended, catching the attention of NASCAR fans. The post included 5 photos and a video, and drew a reaction from Taylor Nemechek.

Kryssing's post featured her in a soft pink ruffled dress, posing solo as well as with other guests. She ended the post with a short video clip of the newlyweds sharing their first dance. She captioned it,

“Congrats to the Birminghams 🤍💍,”

Praising her look, John Hunter Nemechek’s wife, Taylor Nemechek, commented on her post. She wrote,

“gorgggg!!”

Taylor Nemechek's comment on Georgia Kryssing's wedding guest photos. Source: via Instagram, @georgia_kryssing

Georgia Kryssing has been in a relationship with Jesse Love for a year now. On May 2, she celebrated their first anniversary with a collage of moments posted to her Instagram story, accompanied by the note,

“1 year w/you. Love you forever.”

Over time, Kryssing has become a visible part of the NASCAR scene, often seen supporting the 20-year-old Richard Childress Racing driver during races. She was present during Love’s Cup Series debut at Bristol Motor Speedway, where he qualified 19th in the No. 33 Chevrolet and finished outside the top 30.

“This one’s for Jessica” — Jesse Love dedicates emotional win to girlfriend’s late sister

Jesse Love, who has been steadily climbing the ranks in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, experienced a powerful moment during the Rockingham Speedway race. He crossed the finish line first in an overtime finish, seemingly collecting what would have been his second win of the 2025 season. However, the celebration was cut short after he was disqualified in the post-race inspection. Despite the result not holding up officially, the emotions he shared afterwards remained genuine and deeply personal.

During a post-race interview with Kim Coon, Jesse Love dedicated the win to Jessica, the sister of his girlfriend Georgia Kryssing, who died of melanoma. Love shared that Jessica had passed away around the same time a year ago, and he was visibly emotional as he recounted how quickly the cancer had taken her. Speaking to Coon, Jesse Love said,

“My girlfriend's sister passed away about a year ago yesterday, and it's really sunny out today, and she died of skin cancer less than two weeks (from) when she found out. Go get skin checked today or tomorrow or next week and, it's something you want to get ahead of. So this one's for Jessica.”

The Rockingham race had everything needed for it to be a milestone for Jesse Love. It was his first win on a non-superspeedway track and came during the series’ return to Rockingham for the first time since 2004. He led six times for 53 laps and managed fuel over the final 96 laps. It was his 43rd career start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and could’ve been his third overall win. Unfortunately, post-race inspection nullified that result.

