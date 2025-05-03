Jesse Love's girlfriend celebrates one-year milestone with the racer 

Jesse Love's girlfriend, Georgia Kryssing, shared a heartfelt Instagram story celebrating her one-year anniversary with the Richard Childress Racing driver. She uploaded a collage of images on her Instagram story, capturing candid memories between the two.

Ad

Love and Georgia have been in a relationship for a year now. The pair are often seen together during Love's NASCAR races, including his recent Cup series debut at Bristol Motor Speedway.

On Friday, May 2, Georgia marked their one-year milestone with a sweet message:

"1 year w/you. Love you forever."

Jesse Love's girlfriend celebrates one year anniversary on her Instagram story. Source :@Instagram/georgia_kryssing

Driving the No.33 Chevrolet for RCR, Jesse Love qualified 19th for his Cup Series debut at Bristol Motor Speedway but ended up finishing outside the top-30. He reflected upon the race and shared that he looked forward to gaining more experience behind the wheel of a Cup car.

Ad

Trending

Jesse Love's girlfriend reflects on the tragic passing of her sister

Georgia, Jesse Love's girlfriend, recently shared an emotional tribute to her sister's passing on April 18, 2023. She opened up about the painful loss and urged fans to check in on loved ones.

In an Instagram story, Georgia uploaded a grid of images featuring her and her sister, Jessica's sweet moments together. She captioned the post with details of her sister's Melanoma diagnosis, the most serious type of skin cancer.

Ad

April 18, 2023 was the worst day of my life. My sister was diagnosed with Melanoma that had already metastasized to her liver by the time she noticed something was wrong. It was a short 2 weeks after that before we said goodbye," she wrote.

"Take care of yourselves and check in on your loved ones," she added.

Ad

Georgia Kryssing's Instagram story - Image via Instagram/@georgia_kryssing

In his part, Jesse Love dedicated his Rockingham Xfinity Series win to Jessica during a post-race interview with reporter Kim Coon.

Ad

“My girlfriend's sister passed away about a year ago yesterday, and it's really sunny out today, and she died of skin cancer less than two weeks (from) when she found out,” the driver told Coon. “Go get skin checked today or tomorrow or next week and, it's something you want to get ahead of. So this one's for Jessica.”

Ad

The tribute, however, would be short-lived, as Love was stripped of his win after a post-race inspection revealed a rear-suspension infraction. Love piloted the No.2 Chevy and led 53 laps before losing out on what would've been his third Xfinity Series win. His disqualification led to JR Motorsports' Sammy Smith inheriting his first win of the season.

In the next race at Talladega Superspeedway, Jesse Love bounced back with a pole position and similarly led 50 laps before settling for a third place result.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.