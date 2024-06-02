What time does the NASCAR race start today? Start Time, TV Channel, & Live Stream Details for Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Madison, Illinois, for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend. The 15th race of the season will see 36 drivers compete for 240 laps on the 1.25-mile-long track in a 300-mile race.

Kyle Busch is the defending champion of the event and will have the opportunity to defend his Enjoy Illinois 300 title on Sunday.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Start Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Date: June 2

How to watch the NASCAR race today: TV channel details

The 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 will air on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3:30 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the season's 15th race. So, all the track activity in Madison, Illinois, including practice and qualifying, will be telecast live on FS1.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the race on Viaplay at 8:30 p.m. GMT.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 3:30 p.m. ET.

India

Indian viewers need to opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 1 p.m. IST on June 3 (Monday).

New Zealand

The action will stream at 7:30 a.m. NZST on Monday, June 3.

Australia

The race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 5:30 a.m. AEST.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 10:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Enjoy Illinois 300 Live Streaming Options

Live streaming of the Gateway race will be available on the FOX Sports app, which can be downloaded on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on FOXSports.com.

Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirectTV, or Sling TV to stream the 300-mile Cup race at Illinois.

Enjoy Illinois 300 Entry List

Here's the complete entry list for the Enjoy Illinois 300:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Josh Berry (R) #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Noah Gragson #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Cody Ware #16 - Derek Kraus #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Daniel Hemric #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Justin Haley #54 - Ty Gibbs #71 - Zane Smith (R) #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez