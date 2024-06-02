  • home icon
  What time does the NASCAR race start today? Start Time, TV Channel, & Live Stream Details for Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway

What time does the NASCAR race start today? Start Time, TV Channel, & Live Stream Details for Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 02, 2024 04:36 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300
NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Madison, Illinois, for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend. The 15th race of the season will see 36 drivers compete for 240 laps on the 1.25-mile-long track in a 300-mile race.

Kyle Busch is the defending champion of the event and will have the opportunity to defend his Enjoy Illinois 300 title on Sunday.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Start Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Date: June 2

How to watch the NASCAR race today: TV channel details

The 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 will air on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3:30 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the season's 15th race. So, all the track activity in Madison, Illinois, including practice and qualifying, will be telecast live on FS1.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the race on Viaplay at 8:30 p.m. GMT.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 3:30 p.m. ET.

India

Indian viewers need to opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 1 p.m. IST on June 3 (Monday).

New Zealand

The action will stream at 7:30 a.m. NZST on Monday, June 3.

Australia

The race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 5:30 a.m. AEST.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 10:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Enjoy Illinois 300 Live Streaming Options

Live streaming of the Gateway race will be available on the FOX Sports app, which can be downloaded on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on FOXSports.com.

Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirectTV, or Sling TV to stream the 300-mile Cup race at Illinois.

Enjoy Illinois 300 Entry List

Here's the complete entry list for the Enjoy Illinois 300:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Josh Berry (R)
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Noah Gragson
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Cody Ware
  15. #16 - Derek Kraus
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Justin Haley
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #71 - Zane Smith (R)
  35. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
  36. #99 - Daniel Suárez







