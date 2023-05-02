What time is Sunday’s rescheduled NASCAR race at Dover? Exploring the timings, how to watch and more

The Monster Mile will host the NASCAR Cup Series race, which will take place on Monday rather than the series' customary Sunday event. Dover Motor Speedway will stage a Monday race for the second year in a row, and the third time since 2019, after rain once again postponed racing in Delaware.

The race last year started on Sunday, but didn't end until Monday since it was called after 78 of 400 laps due to rain. As rain fell steadily in Dover on Sunday, the 2023 edition was never even able to get going. Forecasts indicate that Monday will be much sunnier, with sunny skies expected in the morning to help dry the track, and temperatures near 60 degrees when the race is set to start at noon ET.

The second NASCAR race at Dover was canceled two years ago when its sister track Nashville Superspeedway opened in 2021, thus this will be the sole opportunity for drivers to win one of the most memorable trophies in the sport: "Miles the Monster." The Cup Series will not make any other stops at Dover this season.

For the NASCAR Würth 400 on Monday at Dover Motor Speedway, here is all the information you need to know.

On Monday at 12:00 ET, the Würth 400 gets underway at Dover Motor Speedway. The Würth 400 will be telecast on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) starting at noon ET. You can watch the Würth 400 live on the FoxSports website and FoxSports app.

NASCAR Würth 400 lineup at Dover

The 400-mile race was postponed until 12:00 ET Monday, after NASCAR called off the event early Sunday morning due to the impending rain.

Here is your lineup (Car number in parentheses) for the NASCAR Würth 400 at Dover for Monday's race.

1. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet

2. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota

3. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

4. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford

5. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford

6. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford

7. (45) Tyler Reddick, Toyota

8. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet

9. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet

10. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

11. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet

12. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford

13. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

14. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

15. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet

16. (77) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet

17. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota

18. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

19. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford

20. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford

22. (78) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet

23. (48) Josh Berry, Chevrolet

24. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota

25. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet

26. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

27. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet

28. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota

29. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet

30. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford

31. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford

32. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

33. (42) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet

34. (15) Brennan Poole, Ford

35. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford

36. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

