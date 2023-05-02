What time is Sunday’s rescheduled NASCAR race at Dover? Exploring the timings, how to watch and more

The Monster Mile will host the NASCAR Cup Series race, which will take place on Monday rather than the series' customary Sunday event. Dover Motor Speedway will stage a Monday race for the second year in a row, and the third time since 2019, after rain once again postponed racing in Delaware.
The race last year started on Sunday, but didn't end until Monday since it was called after 78 of 400 laps due to rain. As rain fell steadily in Dover on Sunday, the 2023 edition was never even able to get going. Forecasts indicate that Monday will be much sunnier, with sunny skies expected in the morning to help dry the track, and temperatures near 60 degrees when the race is set to start at noon ET.
The second NASCAR race at Dover was canceled two years ago when its sister track Nashville Superspeedway opened in 2021, thus this will be the sole opportunity for drivers to win one of the most memorable trophies in the sport: "Miles the Monster." The Cup Series will not make any other stops at Dover this season.
For the NASCAR Würth 400 on Monday at Dover Motor Speedway, here is all the information you need to know.
On Monday at 12:00 ET, the Würth 400 gets underway at Dover Motor Speedway. The Würth 400 will be telecast on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) starting at noon ET. You can watch the Würth 400 live on the FoxSports website and FoxSports app.
NASCAR Würth 400 lineup at Dover
The 400-mile race was postponed until 12:00 ET Monday, after NASCAR called off the event early Sunday morning due to the impending rain.
Here is your lineup (Car number in parentheses) for the NASCAR Würth 400 at Dover for Monday's race.
1. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet
2. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota
3. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford
4. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford
5. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford
6. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford
7. (45) Tyler Reddick, Toyota
8. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet
9. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet
10. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet
11. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet
12. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford
13. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota
14. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet
15. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet
16. (77) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet
17. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota
18. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet
19. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford
20. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford
22. (78) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet
23. (48) Josh Berry, Chevrolet
24. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota
25. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet
26. (22) Joey Logano, Ford
27. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet
28. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota
29. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet
30. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford
31. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford
32. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford
33. (42) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet
34. (15) Brennan Poole, Ford
35. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford
36. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet