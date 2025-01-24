What is the Track Presidents Day? Full schedule, timings, and all you need to know

With the 2025 NASCAR season just around the corner, the tracks have possibly made changes based on learnings from past seasons. To get fans up to speed, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio hosts the Track Presidents Day annually.

The Track Presidents Day allows SiriusXM to briefly catch up with the presidents or executives of the tracks hosting NASCAR races. It provides fans with what they can expect for the upcoming season.

For this year, the broadcasting team will have a busy schedule on Friday, January 24, with 30 executives from different racetracks. It will start from 7:15 a.m. ET to 5:45 p.m. ET, though the schedule is tentative.

Here is the full schedule for the broadcast.

Martinsville Speedway with Clay Campbell at 7:15 a.m. Daytona International Speedway with Frank Kelleher at 7:45 a.m. Dover Motor Speedway with Mike Tatoian at 8:00 a.m. Homestead-Miami Speedway with Guillermo Santa Cruz at 8:15 a.m. Richmond Raceway with Lori Collier Waran at 8:30 a.m. Atlanta Motor Speedway with Brandon Hutchison at 8:45 a.m. Indianapolis Motor Speedway with Doug Boles at 9:00 a.m. Bristol Motor Speedway with Jerry Caldwell at 9:15 a.m. Kansas Speedway with Pat Warren at 9:30 a.m. Iowa Speedway with Eric Peterson at 9:45 a.m. Las Vegas Motor Speedway with Chris Powell at 10:00 a.m. Rockingham Speedway with David Hyatt at 10:15 a.m. Pocono Raceway with Ben May at 10:30 a.m. Sonoma Raceway with Brian Flynn at 11:00 a.m. Watkins Glen International with Dan Burlew at 11:15 a.m. North Wilkesboro Speedway with Jessica Fickenscher at 11:30 a.m. New Hampshire Motor Speedway with David McGrath at 11:45 a.m. Nashville Superspeedway with Matt Greci at 12:00 p.m. Phoenix Raceway with Latasha Causey at 12:15 p.m. Portland International Raceway with Ron Huegli at 12:30 p.m. Circuit of the Americas with Bryan Hammond at 1:00 p.m. World Wide Technology Raceway with Curtis Francois at 1:15 p.m. Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park with Kasey Coler at 1:30 p.m. Charlotte Motor Speedway with Greg Walter at 4:00 p.m. Talladega Superspeedway with Brian Crichton at 4:15 p.m. Darlington Raceway with Josh Harris at 4:30 p.m. Michigan International Speedway with Joe Fowler at 4:45 p.m. Texas Motor Speedway with Mark Faber at 5:00 p.m. Chicago Street Race with Julie Giese at 5:15 p.m. Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez with Federico Alaman at 5:45 p.m.

The 2025 NASCAR season will begin at the Daytona International Speedway in less than a month, with the prestigious Daytona 500 scheduled for February 16.

NASCAR set to race in Mexico City in 2025

One of the highly-anticipated tracks on the 2025 calendar is the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City. The race will mark NASCAR's first points-paying race outside the United States since 1958.

This means the Mexico City will become the first points-paying race in NASCAR's modern era (1972-present).

The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series will host the Mexico City race in mid-June between the Michigan and Pocono race weekends. Meanwhile, the Craftsman Truck Series will have a one-week break during the non-US race.

SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will speak with Federico Alaman to know what to expect in the Mexico City race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. It will be aired on the final schedule of the Track Presidents Day.

