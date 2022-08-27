What kind of truck does Hailie Deegan drive?

David Gilliland Racing driver Hailie Deegan is the only current female driver competing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the moment. The 21-year-old has made her way into a sport that is known to be dominated by men and has been the perfect person to introduce stock car racing to a newer, younger audience. A Temecula, California native, Deegan has always been surrounded by engines, competitive driving, and riding of some sort as her father, Brian Deegan, is a prominent motocross rider and off-road racer.

Hailie herself graduated from riding dirt bikes to off-road racing in her childhood, which led to her eventual ascent into the 2018 K&N Pro Series. She also made her debut in the ARCA Menards series in 2019, working as a Toyota Development driver alongside racing in the junior stock car series. By the end of 2019, she switched from being a Toyota Development driver to Ford's development program, which led to her eventual Camping World Truck Series debut with her current team.

The Mooresville, North Carolina-based outfit competes in various forms of junior stock car racing, such as the ARCA Menards Series and the CARS Tour, as well as their efforts in the Truck Series. The #1 Ford F-150 truck fielded by DGR is driven by Hailie Deegan alongside teammate Tanner Gray, who drives the #15 Ford F-150 for the team.

The trucks that race in the series are built to a specification given to the teams by NASCAR, which includes them being powered by a 5.8-liter pushrod V8 engine. The power output ranges anywhere from 400-700 horsepower depending on restrictions at the tracks. A four-speed manual H-pattern gearbox is used to send power to the wheels. The truck weighs in at around 3500lbs with the driver and race-trim fuel in the vehicle.

Which road car does Hailie Deegan drive?

Hailie Deegan has been very open about her road car choices on her YouTube channel. Since the 21-year-old is a Ford development driver and a great upcoming talent in the sport, she had the opportunity to test one of Ford's special Mustang road cars.

The car in question is a GT350R, which is a special track-focussed variant of the popular muscle car, with a reworked engine, gearbox, and suspension to name a few. Deegan liked the car so much that she ended up buying the white Mustang, also often dubbed the Shelby GT350R, due to Ford Performance's history with the legendary tuner Carroll Shelby.

