Flags are significant in the management of a NASCAR race from start to finish. Every flag represents a message to the drivers about the track. So what does a white flag mean in NASCAR races?

The display of the white flag signals to the drivers that there is just one lap left in the race. It warns them that they are heading on to the checkered flag now.

But the final lap may not always be that simple. If a caution appears when the white flag is flying, the race is considered as automatically finished. Such track intervention by race officials is necessary to make certain that the race does not end under unmanageable circumstances.

Usually, when a yellow caution flag is waved on a hazard, the field is frozen immediately at the moment of caution, the scoreboard goes off, and cars have to reduce speed to that of the pace car. After that, they follow the pace car in the order of their positions at the scoring loop on the track, ensuring the race order is fair.

An exception to that rule is when the yellow flag appears after the white flag as NASCAR utilizes video evidence to determine the order of finish. This system ensures the accuracy of race outcomes. The said protocol was introduced in 2022 following a controversial finish at the October 2021 Talladega Xfinity race.

NASCAR's white flag rule finish at the 2024 Daytona Cup Series race

The 2024 Daytona 500 race caused controversy related to the application of the white flag rule. William Byron, who was leading the race when the caution was called, barely beat his teammate Alex Bowman to the finish line, while Ross Chastain and Austin Cindric spun behind.

Chastain and Cindric spun just before Byron took the white flag, but the caution was initiated after Byron had already crossed the start-finish line. Although the timing of the caution flag was inconvenient, NASCAR’s rules froze the field and thus confirmed Byron’s victory.

The result of the race generated a debate within the NASCAR community. Steve Letarte of NBC Sports and Hall of Famer Jeff Burton shared their thoughts regarding the decision to award Byron this victory.

Letarte, highlighting the rulebook primarily, said (via thesportsrush.com):

"The rule in the rule book is very clear that once the leader receives the white flag then any time on the last lap that a caution will end the race at the time of the yellow. The cars are frozen."

Burton gave his perspective and helped clear the confusion related to the caution periods, saying:

"The caution comes out when NASCAR says ‘Caution’, they hit the button, that’s when the caution comes out. That’s the only way you can do it."