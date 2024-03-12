Who are Harrison Burton’s parents? All you need to know about Jeff and Kim Burton

Cup Series driver Harrison Burton is a rising star on the NASCAR circuit. Driving in the Cup Series full-time, Burton is behind the wheel of the No. 21 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for the Wood Brothers Racing team.

His parents, Jeff and Kim Burton, have been instrumental in molding his young career off the track.

Jeff Burton is an icon in NASCAR, with an over 20-year-long racing career. The former Cup Series driver began with kart racing in his early years before transitioning to stock car racing. He went on to find success in NASCAR starting in 1988.

Jeff Burton had a very successful record as a driver, clinching 21 wins in the Cup Series and 27 wins in the Xfinity Series, with two Coca-Cola 600 victories in 1999 and 2001, as well as the 1999 Southern 500 race. Today, Jeff Burton is still very passionate and active in NASCAR as a commentator for NBC Sports.

Kim Burton, Harrison's mother, has been a constant supporter during his racing career. Since his very first race at the age of four in quarter-midget racing, Kim has been by Harrison's side for almost every race despite the demands of her son's racing career.

Reflecting on his mother's unwavering support, Harrison Burton said (via Fronstretch.com):

“She took me all over the country, just me and her and my quarter midget, and we were off racing somewhere."

He added:

“That’s something I’ll always remember; her always being there supporting me.”

Harrison Burton shares his thoughts on his Daytona 500 early exit

The first wreck of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season opener, the Daytona 500, occurred on lap six of the race, and Burton was one of the drivers involved. After the race, the youngster shared his thoughts on the situation, telling Fox:

"It was frustrating. Once I got on the grass, I couldn't slow down because it was so wet and I just slid and slid and slid and came across the rest of the field so I don't know what to say or to do different."

Dropping out of the race early was disappointing for Burton, who acknowledged the unpredictability of the sport, saying:

"That's the nature of these beasts, sometimes there's nothing you can do but just move on and try and win next week. Yeah, I'm ok."