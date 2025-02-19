“When it comes to style, that’s all mama”: Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha Busch opens up on her “greatest joy” watching daughter Lennix grow

Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, took to her official social media account to share her greatest joy—watching daughter Lennix Key Busch grow. In a video on Instagram, Mrs. Busch detailed growing up with her daughter and penned a heartfelt note on the Meta-owned platform.

Ad

Samantha Busch uploaded a video titled "Daytona 500 outfit" on Tuesday, in which she showcases the dress worn by her youngest child, Lennix. In the video, the mother-daughter duo is seen walking along the pit road ahead of husband and Lennix's father, Kyle Busch's Daytona 500 race.

Sharing the video on the Meta-owned platform, Mrs. Busch wrote,

"When I dreamed of having a little girl, I imagined all the special moments we’d share—styling her hair, twinning in matching outfits, and making the sweetest memories together. She may have the need for speed like her daddy, but when it comes to style, that’s all mama!"

Ad

Trending

"Watching her grow into her own personality is the greatest joy. Mama’s girl or daddy’s racer—why not both?" she further added.

Here's the video posted by Mrs. Busch on Instagram:

Ad

Kyle and Samantha Busch started dating in 2008 and got married two years later on December 31, 2010. They have two children together: son Brexton Locke Busch and daughter Lennix Key Busch.

Brexton was born in 2015, and is currently nine years old, while Lennix was born in 2022, 12 years after their marriage, and is two years old. Mrs. Busch is often seen accompanying her Richard Childress Racing driver husband to the racetrack with children.

Samantha Busch lauded President Donald Trump's latest decision on IVF

Samantha Busch hailed United States President Donald Trump's latest decision on IVF. Mrs. Busch, who is a renowned IVF advocate, has been voicing his support for the cause for years. Now watching her struggle get fulfillment made her feel "overwhelming."

Ad

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (18) celebrates after winning the NASCAR Series Cup Championship with his wife Samantha Busch after the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Quote-tweeting the post of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's parody account, Mrs. Busch wrote,

Ad

"Incredible for families facing infertility. After years of advocating n sharing my IVF journey, seeing this executive order signed is overwhelming. Infertility is a disease n deserves coverage so that no one is excluded from becoming a parent bc of the high cost of treatments."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Notably, Samantha and Kyle Busch's second child, Lennix, was born via surrogate after the former had a miscarriage after IVF. Hence, one can justify her feeling of fulfillment.

Besides being an IVF advocate, Samantha Busch is also an entrepreneur, a fashion enthusiast, a former NASCAR team owner (Kyle Busch Motorsports, which is now defunct), a lifestyle blogger, and a philanthropist.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"