When Dale Earnhardt Jr. didn’t hide his animosity with NASCAR’s road course track: “We ain’t supposed to be f*ckin’ running them”

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. was once featured in stock car racing analyst Jeff Gluck's famous 12-question interview over a decade ago, in 2010. During the interview, one of the questions was about the 'worst track' in the stock car racing circuit, according to the legend.Dale Jr. revealed that he doesn't 'like' Sonoma Raceway. He has competed on the road course 18 times and was never once triumphant there. He struggled on the track throughout his career, and his best finish at the track came in 2014, when he finished third driving the #88 Chevy for Hendrick Motorsports.Reflecting on his experience, Dale Earnhardt Jr. claimed that the cars were not designed to compete on the road course with multiple turns. He further pointed out that the drivers had no place to pass each other, ultimately leading to a massive wreck on the track. Earnhardt Jr. concluded (via SBNATION):&quot;It’s fun if you get lucky and not get wrecked. But you normally get run over and get pissed off at people that are actually pretty good people, you know? It pits us all against each other. I grew up racing ovals, and I’m a purist in that form. I just think we ain’t supposed to be f*ckin’ running them kind of tracks, you know what I mean?&quot;Dale Earnhardt Jr. drove for two teams in his 19-year Cup Series career. He debuted in the series with his father's team, Dale Earnhardt Inc., and drove the #8 Chevy from 1999 to 2007. Then he moved to Hendrick Motorsports in 2008 and piloted the #88 Chevy for the team until his retirement after wrapping the 2017 season.&quot;He's sort of switched into another gear&quot;: Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared his thoughts on 23XI Racing drivers' playoff advancementNASCAR former star driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently talked about 23XI Racing drivers in the 2025 season playoffs. On the latest episode of his podcast, the Dale Jr. Download, he praised Bubba Wallace for his performance this season.23XI Racing features three full-time entries in the Cup Series, and two of them have locked in their playoff spot for the Round of 12. Following that, Wallace ranks eighth with 3009 points and a point buffer above the cutoff line. On the other hand, last year's championship four contender, Tyler Reddick, ranks below his teammate. Reddick sits 12th, three points below the qualifying line.Noting Bubba Wallace's performance this season, Dale Earnhardt Jr. appreciated his efforts and said:&quot;Bubba's really kind of turned it up another notch this year. Seems like, since Indy, he's sort of switched into another gear that I've never seen him really have before. Deserves to be up there. Can do it. Should be able to do it.&quot; [00:20 onwards]Continuing further, the Kannapolis native expressed his concern for Tyler Reddick and stated:&quot;Reddick worries me a little bit. I don't see the speed that I think that they're capable of.&quot;.The first race of the next phase of the playoffs will be held at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday, September 21, 2025. USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, and HBO Max will air the 301-lap race live for fans at 2 p.m. ET.