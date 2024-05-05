When Daniel Suarez presented timeless Porsche 912 to fiancée Julia Piquet

NASCAR Cup Series driver of the #99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, fielded by Trackhouse Racing in the sport, Daniel Suarez is someone who has racing DNA running throughout his family. The 32-year-old driver is engaged to Julia Piquet, the daughter of three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet.

Piquet shared a moment from her and Suarez's personal life earlier this season when the Cup Series regular surprised her with a gift for her 30th birthday. Daniel Suarez gifted Julia Piquet a classic Porsche 912 sports car in a lovely shade of green.

The Porshe 912 is the German manufacturer's iconic nameplate in automotive history, going strong to this date. Julia Piquet posted an emotional video on one of her Instagram handles detailing the experience and wrote:

"I had a couple videos go viral recently and gained a bunch of followers, which is really cool because I get to share Charlie with a bigger audience 🩶 So here’s a video from when I saw Charlie for the first time… a wonderful and special gift from my fiancé for my 30th birthday."

Daniel Suarez prepares to go racing in the NASCAR Cup Series this Sunday as the sport goes live from Kansas Speedway for the 2024 AdventHealth 400, marking the twelfth race of the current season.

Daniel Suarez's fiancée Julia Piquet reminisces on Trackhouse driver's Atlanta victory

Looking back at what was one of the closest finishes in the history of NASCAR, and certainly up until this point in the current season, Daniel Suarez's fiancée Julia Piquet reminisced on what was a remarkable day for the Mexican driver.

Competing with Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney at the end of the 2024 Ambetter Health 400 earlier in the season, Suarez pipped both his fellow competitors at the line by the narrowest margin. Piquet recently reacted to a replay of the same on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"One of the greatest moments in all of sports"

Meanwhile, NASCAR kicks off the twelfth race of the 2024 season this Sunday at Kansas Speedway with the AdventHealth 400 scheduled to go live at 3:00 pm ET. The 400-mile-long event marks the sport's final event after a visit to the much-awaited and fan-appreciated weekend at Darlington Raceway, complete with throwback paint schemes from every driver and team.